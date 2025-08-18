The Haunted Mansion’s Organist Transforms Into a Spectral Sipper as Halloween Time Materializes at Disneyland

Victor Geist's Spectral Sipper becomes available this Thursday at two locations within Disneyland Park.

Step aside Hatbox Ghost, it’s Victor Geist’s turn – who, if you didn’t know, is the organ player from The Haunted Mansion. He’s getting his own souvenir sipper at the Disneyland Resort later this week!

What’s Happening:

  • This Thursday, Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort kicks off, and Disney fans and souvenir fiends can pick up a new Haunted Mansion-themed sipper.
  • Victor Geist's Spectral Sipper brings the Haunted Mansion’s organ player to life in a new way via a special sipper that will be available beginning this Thursday, August 22nd – the first day of Halloween Time.
  • Retailing for $34.79, guests will be able to pick up this spectral sipper at Stage Door Cafe in Frontierland and Harbour Galley in New Orleans Square.
  • The sipper is limited to two per person, per transaction, and no discounts apply.
  • So far, we only know about this sipper coming to the Disneyland Resort – there’s no word on whether a Walt Disney World release will follow or not.

