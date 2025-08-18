The Haunted Mansion’s Organist Transforms Into a Spectral Sipper as Halloween Time Materializes at Disneyland

Victor Geist's Spectral Sipper becomes available this Thursday at two locations within Disneyland Park.

Step aside Hatbox Ghost, it’s Victor Geist’s turn – who, if you didn’t know, is the organ player from The Haunted Mansion. He’s getting his own souvenir sipper at the Disneyland Resort later this week!

What’s Happening:

This Thursday, Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resor

Victor Geist's Spectral Sipper brings the Haunted Mansion’s organ player to life in a new way via a special sipper that will be available beginning this Thursday, August 22nd – the first day of Halloween Time.

Retailing for $34.79, guests will be able to pick up this spectral sipper at Stage Door Cafe in Frontierland and Harbour Galley in New Orleans Square.

The sipper is limited to two per person, per transaction, and no discounts apply.

So far, we only know about this sipper coming to the Disneyland Resort – there’s no word on whether a Walt Disney World

