The Haunted Mansion’s Organist Transforms Into a Spectral Sipper as Halloween Time Materializes at Disneyland
Victor Geist's Spectral Sipper becomes available this Thursday at two locations within Disneyland Park.
Step aside Hatbox Ghost, it’s Victor Geist’s turn – who, if you didn’t know, is the organ player from The Haunted Mansion. He’s getting his own souvenir sipper at the Disneyland Resort later this week!
What’s Happening:
- This Thursday, Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort kicks off, and Disney fans and souvenir fiends can pick up a new Haunted Mansion-themed sipper.
- Victor Geist's Spectral Sipper brings the Haunted Mansion’s organ player to life in a new way via a special sipper that will be available beginning this Thursday, August 22nd – the first day of Halloween Time.
- Retailing for $34.79, guests will be able to pick up this spectral sipper at Stage Door Cafe in Frontierland and Harbour Galley in New Orleans Square.
- The sipper is limited to two per person, per transaction, and no discounts apply.
- So far, we only know about this sipper coming to the Disneyland Resort – there’s no word on whether a Walt Disney World release will follow or not.
- This is not the only new novelty item coming to Disney Parks for the Halloween season with others announced so far including an adorable Mickey Mouse Ghost Popcorn Bucket at Walt Disney World and Jack Skellington Gravestone Bucket during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Plus, we also have a Dante Sipper coming to Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure and an adorable Stitch Mummy Popcorn Bucket.
