Peachy Paradise: Delight in Disneyland's Latest Dole Whip Creation

Taste the sweetness of a new Dole Whip Peach creation at Adventureland's Tropical Hideaway.

Not long after the arrival of a new flavor of Dole Whip to the Tropical Hideaway at Disneyland, a new sundae featuring said flavor is now available.

What’s Happening:

Last month for Disneyland’s 70th birthday, the park introduced a new flavor of Dole Whip

Since then, guests have been able to get simple cups of Dole Whip Peach to enjoy while watching the boats of the Jungle Cruise pass by.

Soon, as shared by the Disney Eats Instagram

Disneyland guests can say aloha to this sweet new surprise beginning this Wednesday, August 20th.

Other flavors of Dole Whip available at the Tropical Hideaway include the classic pineapple, in addition to strawberry and mango.

Dole Whips currently cost $7.29 at the Tropical Hideaway, while Dole Whip Floats are $7.99.

You can also find seasonal offerings such as the Pineapple Upside Down Sundae ($8.49) or Matcha Float ($9.99).

Over at the Disneyland Hotel, you can even get spiked Dole Whips with Captain Morgan Parrot Bay Coconut Rum or Myers’s Dark Rum.

