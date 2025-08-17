Peachy Paradise: Delight in Disneyland's Latest Dole Whip Creation
Taste the sweetness of a new Dole Whip Peach creation at Adventureland's Tropical Hideaway.
Not long after the arrival of a new flavor of Dole Whip to the Tropical Hideaway at Disneyland, a new sundae featuring said flavor is now available.
What’s Happening:
- Last month for Disneyland’s 70th birthday, the park introduced a new flavor of Dole Whip to the popular Tropical Hideaway in Adventureland – peach!
- Since then, guests have been able to get simple cups of Dole Whip Peach to enjoy while watching the boats of the Jungle Cruise pass by.
- Soon, as shared by the Disney Eats Instagram, a new Peach Sundae will be available – which adds caramel drizzle, streusel and a peach ring to a swirl of Dole Whip Peach.
- Disneyland guests can say aloha to this sweet new surprise beginning this Wednesday, August 20th.
- Other flavors of Dole Whip available at the Tropical Hideaway include the classic pineapple, in addition to strawberry and mango.
- Dole Whips currently cost $7.29 at the Tropical Hideaway, while Dole Whip Floats are $7.99.
- You can also find seasonal offerings such as the Pineapple Upside Down Sundae ($8.49) or Matcha Float ($9.99).
- Over at the Disneyland Hotel, you can even get spiked Dole Whips with Captain Morgan Parrot Bay Coconut Rum or Myers’s Dark Rum.
