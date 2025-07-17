New Dole Whip Flavor Arrives at Disneyland's Tropical Hideaway

Disneyland sweetens up summer with new Dole Whip flavor

A special Dole Whip Peach flavor is now available at Disneyland Resort at The Tropical Hideaway!

What’s Happening:

A new Peach Dole Whip is now available for a limited time at The Tropical Hideaway at Disneyland Park.

This is the latest in a series of new flavors that have reimagined the classic pineapple flavor.

So far we’ve seen strawberry, mango, and watermelon (at Walt Disney World

You can even get spiked Dole Whips at the Disneyland hotel with Captain Morgan Parrot Bay Coconut Rum or Myers’s Dark Rum

Dole Whips currently cost $7.29 at Tropical Hideaway while Dole Whip Floats are $7.99.

You can also find seasonal offerings such as the Pineapple Upside Down Sundae ($8.49) or Matcha Float ($9.99).

We recently covered the 70th anniversary Dole whip cup

More Theme Park Food News:

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disneyland Resort travel planning

**********************************

To make the article more engaging and informative for readers, here are ten suggestions for additional information that could be included:

1. **History of Dole Whip at Disney Parks**: Provide a brief history of Dole Whip and how it became a Disney parks staple. Mention its introduction and popularity over the years.

2. **Details on The Tropical Hideaway**: Offer more information about The Tropical Hideaway location within Disneyland. Describe its ambiance, theming, and why it is a popular spot for guests.

3. **Comparative Taste Description**: Compare the new peach Dole Whip flavor to the classic pineapple flavor and mention any notable characteristics, like sweetness or texture differences.

4. **Availability Period**: Specify how long the peach Dole Whip will be available at The Tropical Hideaway and if there are any plans for it to return in the future.

5. **Nutritional Information**: Provide nutritional information such as calorie count and any dietary restrictions (e.g., vegan, gluten-free status) for the peach Dole Whip.

6. **Other Dole Whip Locations**: Mention other locations within Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World where guests can enjoy Dole Whip, including any permanent or mobile stands.

7. **Guest Reactions and Reviews**: Include guest reactions or reviews from social media or online platforms to give readers an idea of how the new flavor is being received.

8. **Creative Serving Suggestions**: Describe any unique serving options available, such as swirl combinations with other flavors or creative presentations.

9. **Behind the Scenes**: Offer insights into the creation process of the new flavor, including any interviews with Disney chefs or food scientists who developed it.

10. **Merchandise Tie-ins**: Highlight any related merchandise or souvenirs guests might find at Disneyland Resort, especially those inspired by Dole Whip or specific flavors.

By incorporating these elements, readers can get a well-rounded view of the new Peach Dole Whip offering and its place within Disneyland's culinary landscape.