New Dole Whip Flavor Arrives at Disneyland's Tropical Hideaway
A special Dole Whip Peach flavor is now available at Disneyland Resort at The Tropical Hideaway!
What’s Happening:
- A new Peach Dole Whip is now available for a limited time at The Tropical Hideaway at Disneyland Park.
- This is the latest in a series of new flavors that have reimagined the classic pineapple flavor.
- So far we’ve seen strawberry, mango, and watermelon (at Walt Disney World), and we’re looking forward to more!
- You can even get spiked Dole Whips at the Disneyland hotel with Captain Morgan Parrot Bay Coconut Rum or Myers’s Dark Rum
- Dole Whips currently cost $7.29 at Tropical Hideaway while Dole Whip Floats are $7.99.
- You can also find seasonal offerings such as the Pineapple Upside Down Sundae ($8.49) or Matcha Float ($9.99).
- We recently covered the 70th anniversary Dole whip cup available at the Disneyland Resort starting on July 17.
More Theme Park Food News:
- Disneyland's Earl of Sandwich Permanent Location Gets Opening Window as Temporary Location Gets Set to Close
- Spice Up Your Day with New Churros Coming to the Disneyland Resort
- New Orleans-Inspired Snow Balls Arriving Soon at Royal Street Veranda
- “Unbe-leaf-able" New Salads Coming to the Disneyland Resort on April 30th
