Disneyland's Earl of Sandwich Permanent Location Gets Opening Window as Temporary Location Gets Set to Close

The next chapter of Earl of Sandwich at the Disneyland Resort has already been written and we’re aware of what happens next, but now we know when the current location will close and the new permanent location of the popular eatery is set to debut.

What’s Happening:

In the seemingly endless plight of having an Earl of Sandwich location in the Downtown Disney

That location will reportedly close on July 26th to make way for the long-awaited Porto’s Bakery and Cafe, while a permanent Earl of Sandwich is built on the western end of Downtown Disney closer to the Disneyland Hotel.

In the meantime, the temporary Earl of Sandwich pop-up trailer that debuted in 2024 next to the Star Wars

As for that new Earl of Sandwich location, a two-story building that will feature counter service on the ground floor and the Carnaby Tavern on the second level is now said to open this Winter.

With the closure of the larger Earl of Sandwich to make way for Portos, the eatery will be laying off 167 employees, which you can find out more about in our original report, here.

The closure and reopening window of the temporary Earl of Sandwich location were originally reported by the OC Register.

Earl at Disneyland:

While Earl of Sandwich has been a staple at Walt Disney World Disney Springs

Its Disneyland Resort counterpart has not had that easy of a tale. This location opened in 2012, taking over the former Compass Books location. However, in 2018, it closed to make way for a later-cancelled fourth hotel

The destruction of the AMC Theater and the west end of Downtown Disney for a new revitalization effort saw the location on the move again, eventually landing the aforementioned trailer location in 2024.

With the sudden closure of La Brea Bakery on the eastern half of the area, Earl had a temporary new home, its largest yet - but as we know - has an expiration date as that building will soon be revamped into the long-awaited Portos Bakery location that was originally announced back in 2022.