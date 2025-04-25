Spice Up Your Day with New Churros Coming to the Disneyland Resort
The Great April 30th Disneyland Food Drop continues…
Did you think breakfast, salads, cold brew and beverages were enough? Well, you clearly didn’t think of churros – four of them in fact, coming soon to the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning on April 30th, visitors to the Disneyland Resort will be able enjoy four brand-new churros at stands across both parks.
- The new items are just some of the many new food and beverage offerings coming to restaurants across the Disneyland Resort on April 30th, including:
- See all the new breakfast additions below, as shared by the Disney Eats Instagram:
- Banana Cone-Nanza Churro at Cozy Cone 1: Classic churro topped with banana cream and crust dust (seen above)
- Tiramisu Churro at Churros at Hollywood Land: Classic churro rolled in vanilla-cocoa sugar and drizzled with espresso sauce
- Chocolate-Pecan Churro at Willie’s Churros at Buena Vista Street: Classic churro topped with maple glaze, toasted pecans, and chocolate drizzle
- Gator Tail at Churros & Lemonade in Bayou Country: Classic churro rolled in green sugar
