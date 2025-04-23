New Beverages Coming to Locations Around the Disneyland Resort, Plus a Jamboree Mason Jar Sipper

The Jamboree Mason Jar Sipper will be available exclusively at Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree.

A series of new speciality drinks and a souvenir mason jar are coming to dining locations around the Disneyland Resort later this month.

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning on April 30th, visitors to the Disneyland Resort will be able to quench their thirst with a collection of mostly new beverages at various restaurants.
  • Plus, a new Jamboree Mason Jar Sipper will be available at the Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree.
  • See all the new additions below, as shared by the Disney Eats Instagram:
    • NEW! Watermelon Lemonade at Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree: Served over ice and topped with lemon-flavored popping spheres (Non-alcoholic beverage; also available in a Jamboree Mason Jar Sipper)

  • NEW! Peach Lemonade with Peach Rings at Harbour Galley: Lemonade and peach purée garnished with peach rings and rimmed with chile-lime seasoning (Non-alcoholic beverage)

  • NEW! Pineapple Agua Fresca at Paradise Garden Grill (Non-alcoholic beverage)

  • NEW! Fresh Pineapple Cocktail at Paradise Garden Grill: Tequila, agua fresca de piña, and chile-lime-seasoned rim

  • NEW! Lychee-Strawberry Green Tea at Little Red Wagon: Green tea infused with lychee flavor and topped with strawberries (Non-alcoholic beverage)

  • NEW! Mango-Guava Iced Tea at Cappuccino Cart (Non-alcoholic beverage)

  • Passion Fruit Mint Julep at Mint Julep Bar: Passion fruit, mint, and a hint of lime (Non-alcoholic beverage)

  • NEW! Tiki Margarita at Hollywood Lounge: Tequila with pineapple margarita

