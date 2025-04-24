Fuel Up with Three Intriguing New Cold Brews Coming to the Disneyland Resort
You’ll find these new cold brews at Aunt Cass Café, Tiana’s Palace and the Cappuccino Cart beginning April 30th.
If you can’t get your Disney morning started without a cup of coffee, then you’re in luck – as Disneyland is introducing three intriguing new cold brews next week.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning on April 30th, visitors to the Disneyland Resort will be able fuel up with three new cold brews available throughout the resort.
- These new coffees arrive the same day as a selection of other new beverages at restaurants throughout the Disneyland Resort.
- See all the three new cold brews below, as shared by the Disney Eats Instagram:
- NEW! Strawberries & Cream Cold Brew at Aunt Cass Café: Vanilla cream cold brew topped with a strawberry cold foam
- NEW! Cold Brew at Tiana’s Palace: Beignet-flavored cold brew (Also available with a cream topper)
- NEW! Banoffee Pie Cold Brew at Cappuccino Cart: Butterscotch cold brew topped with banana cold foam and garnished with cocoa shavings
