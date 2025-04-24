“Unbe-leaf-able” New Salads Coming to the Disneyland Resort on April 30th
A selection of new salads will soon be available at a variety of restaurants across the Disneyland Resort.
April 30th is shaping up to be a big day for new food and beverage items at the Disneyland Resort, as in addition to new cold brews and other beverages, a slew of new salads are making their way to various restaurants.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning on April 30th, those looking for something a little healthier to eat at the Disneyland Resort will be able enjoy these “unbe-leaf-able" new salads.
- See all the new additions below, as shared by the Disney Eats Instagram:
- Steak Salad at Harbour Galley: Roasted tri-tip, blistered broccolini, haricots verts, pickled fennel, sweet peppers, and red wine vinaigrette (seen above)
- Barbecue Salad at Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree: Chopped brisket, romaine and kale mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, corn rib, and chile-lime vinaigrette
- Chicken Niçoise Shaker Salad at Edelweiss Snacks: Mixed greens, grilled chicken, hard-boiled eggs, green beans, cherry tomatoes, olive tapenade, and potato chips served with honey mustard dressing
- Strawberry Pecan Salad at Royal Street Veranda: Romaine and kale mixed greens, fennel, strawberries, candied pecans, and strawberry vinaigrette (Plant-based)
- Achiote Chicken Salad at Paradise Garden Grill: Achiote-marinated chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, crispy tortilla chips, and cotija cheese tossed in a spicy Caesar dressing
- Race Day Salad at Flo's V8 Cafe: Fresh romaine lettuce topped with golden crispy chicken, crisp snap peas, shaved carrot, zesty ranch dressing, shredded parmesan, and chopped bacon
- Chicken Niçoise Salad at Red Rose Taverne: Mixed greens, grilled chicken, hard-boiled eggs, green beans, cherry tomatoes, olive tapenade, and potato chips served with honey mustard dressing
