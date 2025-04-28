New Orleans-Inspired Snow Balls Arriving Soon at Royal Street Veranda

The shaved ice sweet treat allows guests to pick up to two house-made syrups.

Disneyland Resort is gearing up to launch over 60 new food items on April 30th, and a classic summertime snack has been added to that list.

Set to make their delicious debut on April 30th, alongside many other new offerings

Guests partaking in the sweet and refreshing new offering will be able to pick up two house-made flavored syrups to create their own unique flavor combinations. There are dozens of flavor combinations to be made with 6 different syrups.

Flavors include: Pineapple Coconut Cherry Lemon-Lime Strawberry Mango

These are sure to be a perfect treat for a hot summer day.

