New Orleans-Inspired Snow Balls Arriving Soon at Royal Street Veranda

The shaved ice sweet treat allows guests to pick up to two house-made syrups.

Disneyland Resort is gearing up to launch over 60 new food items on April 30th, and a classic summertime snack has been added to that list.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Eats has announced on Instagram that new New Orleans-inspired Snow Balls are headed to Disneyland.
  • Set to make their delicious debut on April 30th, alongside many other new offerings, the shaved ice treat will be available at Royal Street Veranda.
  • Guests partaking in the sweet and refreshing new offering will be able to pick up two house-made flavored syrups to create their own unique flavor combinations. There are dozens of flavor combinations to be made with 6 different syrups.
  • Flavors include:
    • Pineapple
    • Coconut
    • Cherry
    • Lemon-Lime
    • Strawberry
    • Mango
  • These are sure to be a perfect treat for a hot summer day.
  • To view all of the amazing April 30th new food and beverage offerings, you can view our food guide here.

