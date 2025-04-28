New Orleans-Inspired Snow Balls Arriving Soon at Royal Street Veranda
The shaved ice sweet treat allows guests to pick up to two house-made syrups.
Disneyland Resort is gearing up to launch over 60 new food items on April 30th, and a classic summertime snack has been added to that list.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Eats has announced on Instagram that new New Orleans-inspired Snow Balls are headed to Disneyland.
- Set to make their delicious debut on April 30th, alongside many other new offerings, the shaved ice treat will be available at Royal Street Veranda.
- Guests partaking in the sweet and refreshing new offering will be able to pick up two house-made flavored syrups to create their own unique flavor combinations. There are dozens of flavor combinations to be made with 6 different syrups.
- Flavors include:
- Pineapple
- Coconut
- Cherry
- Lemon-Lime
- Strawberry
- Mango
- These are sure to be a perfect treat for a hot summer day.
- To view all of the amazing April 30th new food and beverage offerings, you can view our food guide here.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com