Thirteen Additional Sandwich, Soup, and Snack Options Arriving this Month at Disneyland Resort

The new items join a long list of exciting new food and beverage offerigns debuting on April 30th.

Disneyland Resort is debuting even more delicious food offerings across Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Let’s take a look at the freshly announced items releasing on April 30th.

Disneyland

NEW Provincial Grilled Chicken BLT (Red Rose Tavern)

Grilled chicken, green goddess sauce, bacon, havarti, sliced tomatoes, and lettuce.

NEW Corn Soup (Harbour Galley)

Roasted corn soup topped with pasilla and roasted corn served in a sourdough bread bowl (Plant-based).

Cajun Chicken Salad Sandwich (Royal Street Veranda)

Cajun chicken salad tossed in Cajun rémoulade, tomatoes, lettuce and fried onions.

Disney California Adventure

NEW Pastrami Sandwich (Flo’s V8 Cafe)

Sliced deli-style pastrami, Swiss cheese, pickle chips, shredded lettuce, and mustard on fresh-sliced rye bread.

NEW Fried Pickles (Smokejumpers Grill)

Served with buffalo ranch.

NEW Street Corn Dog (Award Wieners)

All-beef hot dog with esquites-inspired topping.

NEW Western-Style Loaded Potato (Studio Catering Co.)

Creamy baked potato, garlic butter, charro-style beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, green onions, and sliced jalapeños.

NEW Lomo Saltado Burrito (Studio Catering Co.)

Peruvian-inspired lomo saltado stir-fry, shoestring french fries, and serrano-lime rice wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with serrano hot sauce.

NEW Chicken Taquitos Rojos (Paradise Garden Grill)

Topped with shredded lettuce, crema, queso fresco, salsa roja, and pickled onions served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

NEW Plant-based Carne Asada Wet Burrito (Paradise Garden Grill)

Marinated steak tips, Spanish rice, refried beans, and avocado crema topped with salsa verde and crema.

Chicharron Preparado con Camarones (Cozy Cone 5)

Wheat cracker, lime mayonnaise, lettuce, jalapeño-onion-cilantro salad, and lime-cooked shrimp, with aguachile salsa and hot sauce.

NEW Pull-apart Pizza Bread (Outdoor Vending DCA)

Filled with seasoned ricotta and topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni slices.

Disneyland Resort is currently gearing up for the 70th Anniversary celebration, which kicks off on May 16th. With all these mouth-watering food options, Disney is surely giving fans a reason to visit prior to the milestone event.

