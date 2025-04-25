Get the Day Started Right with New Breakfast Offerings at the Disneyland Resort

A selection of new breakfast menu items will soon be available at a variety of restaurants across the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning on April 30th, visitors to the Disneyland Resort will be able to fuel up with new items for the most important meal of the day, breakfast!
  • The new items are just some of the many new food and beverage offerings coming to restaurants across the Disneyland Resort on April 30th, including:
  • See all the new breakfast additions below, as shared by the Disney Eats Instagram:
    • Denver Breakfast Shawarma at Shawarma Palace: Scrambled eggs, potatoes, ham, cheddar cheese, and bell peppers served with spicy ketchup

  • Bengal Breakfast Bowl at Bengal Barbecue: White rice, scrambled eggs, fried spiced ham, gravy, and chile oil

  • Breakfast Cheesy Pretzel Bread at Maurice’s Treats: Cheesy garlic pretzel bread with scrambled eggs and sausage

  • Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito at Cappuccino Cart: Marinated steak, scrambled eggs, Monterey jack, and potato bites

