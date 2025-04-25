Get the Day Started Right with New Breakfast Offerings at the Disneyland Resort
A selection of new breakfast menu items will soon be available at a variety of restaurants across the Disneyland Resort.
You’ll soon be able to get your day at the Disneyland Resort started with some delicious new breakfast offerings.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning on April 30th, visitors to the Disneyland Resort will be able to fuel up with new items for the most important meal of the day, breakfast!
- The new items are just some of the many new food and beverage offerings coming to restaurants across the Disneyland Resort on April 30th, including:
- See all the new breakfast additions below, as shared by the Disney Eats Instagram:
- Denver Breakfast Shawarma at Shawarma Palace: Scrambled eggs, potatoes, ham, cheddar cheese, and bell peppers served with spicy ketchup
- Bengal Breakfast Bowl at Bengal Barbecue: White rice, scrambled eggs, fried spiced ham, gravy, and chile oil
- Breakfast Cheesy Pretzel Bread at Maurice’s Treats: Cheesy garlic pretzel bread with scrambled eggs and sausage
- Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito at Cappuccino Cart: Marinated steak, scrambled eggs, Monterey jack, and potato bites
