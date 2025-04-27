New Treats and Drinks Headed to Disney California Adventure's San Fransokyo Square this Month
Nothing beats the incredible food and dining at Disneyland Resort. Coming at the end of this month, San Fransokyo will debut several new must try items when visiting Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Eats has announced on Instagram that even more exciting food offerings are set to debut at Disneyland Resort on April 30th.
- In addition to the delicious treats heading to Rancho del Zocalo, new beverages and cold brew options, healthy and flavorful salad options, day-making breakfast options, and new churros, San Fransokyo at Disney California Adventure will also debut six new offerings for guests to indulge in.
- Arriving at both Aunt Cass Cafe and Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill, the quick service locations are offering several new treats and drinks that you won’t want to miss.
- Let’s take a look!
Aunt Cass Cafe
Peaches and Cream Bread Pudding
Peach pie topping, whipped topping, crème anglaise, and streusel.
Bacon Cheddar Ale Soup
Cheddar ale cream soup with bacon in a sourdough bread bowl.
Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill
Ube Cake Flan
Ube cake and vanilla flan.
Cucumber-Chia Agua Fresca
Cucumber-chia lime agua fresca (Non-alcoholic).
Cool as a Cucumber Cocktail
Cucumber-chia lime agua fresca with tequila.
Jalapeño Passion Fruit Margarita
- Disneyland Resort is currently gearing up for the 70th Anniversary celebration, which kicks off on May 16th. With all these mouth-watering food options, Disney is surely giving fans a reason to visit prior to the milestone event.
