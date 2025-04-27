New Treats and Drinks Headed to Disney California Adventure's San Fransokyo Square this Month

Releasing on April 30th, the new items join a long list of new food and beverage options arriving at the resort.

Nothing beats the incredible food and dining at Disneyland Resort. Coming at the end of this month, San Fransokyo will debut several new must try items when visiting Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Disney Eats has announced on Instagram

In addition to the delicious treats heading to Rancho del Zocalo

Arriving at both Aunt Cass Cafe and Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill, the quick service locations are offering several new treats and drinks that you won’t want to miss.

Let’s take a look!

Aunt Cass Cafe

Peaches and Cream Bread Pudding

Peach pie topping, whipped topping, crème anglaise, and streusel.

Bacon Cheddar Ale Soup

Cheddar ale cream soup with bacon in a sourdough bread bowl.

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Ube Cake Flan

Ube cake and vanilla flan.

Cucumber-Chia Agua Fresca

Cucumber-chia lime agua fresca (Non-alcoholic).

Cool as a Cucumber Cocktail

Cucumber-chia lime agua fresca with tequila.

Jalapeño Passion Fruit Margarita

Disneyland Resort is currently gearing up for the 70th Anniversary celebration, which kicks off on May 16th. With all these mouth-watering food options, Disney is surely giving fans a reason to visit prior to the milestone event.

