Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Walt Disney World Got Some New Apparel Ahead of Its Upcoming Muppets Retheme

Walk in and ride out before this version of the attraction goes away forever.

Walt Disney World may be on the verge of getting a newly rethemed version of its Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster attraction (soon to be starring The Muppets), but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to get another round of apparel inspired by the experience before the big change.

What’s happening:

This past July, the Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park at Walt Disney World introduced some new apparel offerings inspired by the Rock ‘n’ Roller (currently starring Aerosmith) attraction.

You can see photos of this fun new apparel below, along with each item’s price tag. Various designs include a “RNRC" license plate, Mickey Mouse and Goofy riding the attraction, and an all-access Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster backstage pass.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster originally opened in July of 1999 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and in November of last year it was announced that The Muppets would be taking over the attraction sometime in 2026.

Another version of the attraction in Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris has been rethemed to Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, which opened in July of 2022.

Last month, The Muppets appeared at Walt Disney World’s Destination D23 event to promote their upcoming takeover of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

