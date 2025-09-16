A Most Magical Christmas: Disney and Selfridges Team Up For Unforgettable Holiday Offerings

The festivities are set to begin this November.

Heading into the Christmas season Disney and British department store Selfridges have announced a new collaboration combining the magic of Disney with the brands luxurious reputation.

Titled A Most Magical Christmas, the two-years-in-the-making partnership is set to pay homage to the history between the brands that dates back to the 1950s.

While the brands haven’t revealed any images of the upcoming collaboration, A Most Magical Christmas is set to debut on November 6th.

The celebration will be taking place at Selfridges London, Manchester, and Birmingham stores as well as Selfriedges.com

The festivities will include more than 60 brand collaborations, 18 decorated Disney windows, an in-store facade, and two unique iterations of the iconic Selfridges yellow bag.

For those who cannot wait until November 6th, Selfridges London will be launching a dedicated Disney Store and Harry Lambert for Zara x Disney pop-up starting on September 22nd.

Disney Christmas Magic a Eurostar Ride Away:

Earlier this month, Disneyland Paris announced their upcoming holiday celebrations

Running from November 8th through January 6th, guests will be able jump into the Christmas spirit through limited time entertainment, food and beverage offerings, meet and greets, decor, and more!

This year, the park will host Mrs. Claus for the first time ever, and will also have Belle from Beauty and the Beast

