Unlock Magic: New Limited-Edition Bistrot Chez Rémy Key at Disneyland Paris

Unlock a world of Ratatouille with this limited edition key

A new collector’s key featuring Bistrot Chez Rémy, the beloved Ratatouille-inspired restaurant, is coming soon to Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris has released details on their latest jumbo key, inspired by Bistrot Chez Rémy.

The key’s design features the Bistrot Chez Rémy sign, along with a depiction of the outside of the building as the key bit.

The key retails for €32 and is a limited edition of 2014 units, paying tribute to the year the restaurant opened.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on this key, book your digital ticket on the Lineberty website

“Last chance" tickets will be available on September 17 from 12 PM CET.

The sale will take place on 19 September at Chez Marianne boutique – Place de Rémy.

Please note that an original Lineberty ticket is required. Screenshots, screen sharing, and videos are not accepted.

About Bistrot Chez Rémy:

Bistrot Chez Rémy is a table-service restaurant located in Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris, within the Ratatouille -themed area, La Place de Rémy.

-themed area, La Place de Rémy. Opened on July 10, 2014, alongside the “Ratatouille: The Adventure" ride.

The restaurant “shrinks" guests down to the size of a rat to immerse them in Rémy’s world with oversized cutlery, wine corks, and menus as decor.

Guests can dine on French cuisine, including classics like steak frites, ratatouille, and crème brûlée.

The restaurant’s ambiance features Parisian streets, cobblestones, and a soundtrack inspired by the movie.

More Disneyland Paris News: