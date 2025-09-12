Unlock Magic: New Limited-Edition Bistrot Chez Rémy Key at Disneyland Paris
Unlock a world of Ratatouille with this limited edition key
A new collector’s key featuring Bistrot Chez Rémy, the beloved Ratatouille-inspired restaurant, is coming soon to Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has released details on their latest jumbo key, inspired by Bistrot Chez Rémy.
- The key’s design features the Bistrot Chez Rémy sign, along with a depiction of the outside of the building as the key bit.
- The key retails for €32 and is a limited edition of 2014 units, paying tribute to the year the restaurant opened.
- If you’re interested in getting your hands on this key, book your digital ticket on the Lineberty website on September 16 at 6 PM CET.
- “Last chance" tickets will be available on September 17 from 12 PM CET.
- The sale will take place on 19 September at Chez Marianne boutique – Place de Rémy.
- Please note that an original Lineberty ticket is required. Screenshots, screen sharing, and videos are not accepted.
About Bistrot Chez Rémy:
- Bistrot Chez Rémy is a table-service restaurant located in Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris, within the Ratatouille-themed area, La Place de Rémy.
- Opened on July 10, 2014, alongside the “Ratatouille: The Adventure" ride.
- The restaurant “shrinks" guests down to the size of a rat to immerse them in Rémy’s world with oversized cutlery, wine corks, and menus as decor.
- Guests can dine on French cuisine, including classics like steak frites, ratatouille, and crème brûlée.
- The restaurant’s ambiance features Parisian streets, cobblestones, and a soundtrack inspired by the movie.
