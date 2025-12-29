Mickey Leads a Star-Spangled Tribute to America in the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade
Disney will kick off their year-long celebration of America's 250th anniversary by participating in the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade.
Disney will be participating in the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena with a patriotic celebration of America.
What's Happening:
- As 2026 kicks off, the annual Tournament of Roses Parade will kick off a years-long celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary – and Disney will be a part of that with its “Disney Celebrates America” entry.
- This vibrant entry celebrates the country’s semiquincentennial in uniquely Disney ways, leaning into the dreams, stories, and optimism that have touched the lives of people across the country and around the world for the past century.
- Leading the procession will be a Disneyland vehicle carrying Mickey Mouse and friends adorned with patriotic décor and red, white and blue flowers. They will be joined by more than 50 U.S. military veterans who now serve as Disney cast members and their families, symbolizing the company’s deep appreciation for those who have served our country and now help create magic for millions.
- Each of the vibrant flowers on the car hold significance for military veterans, such as red poppies widely recognized as a symbol of remembrance for fallen military personnel dating back to World War I.
- Other flowers featured in Disney’s entry include rosemaries, blue irises, white lilies, chrysanthemums and red roses to express love, honor, and appreciation for veterans everywhere.
- The 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade airs Thursday, January 1st, 2026, beginning at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.
What They're Saying:
- Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company: “The Walt Disney Company is proud to participate in the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade as part of our ‘Disney Celebrates America’ initiative honoring our nation’s 250th anniversary. Both Disney and the Tournament of Roses Parade have long celebrated the spirit of America and the people who make it extraordinary — including our service members, veterans, and their families. By featuring our own veteran cast members, we’re excited to kick off the year at this iconic event and share the Disney magic that connects generations.”
Disney Celebrates America All Year Long:
- Disney will continue to celebrate the United States' 250th anniversary all-year-long with numerous offerings.
- Soarin' Across America will debut at Disney California Adventure and EPCOT, taking flight over some of America's most iconic landmarks.
- Walt Disney World is introducing the Disney Celebrates America Military Salute Ticket.
- On 4th of July weekend, Disney Parks in the United States will feature themed fireworks and events, and programming across ABC, National Geographic and ESPN will highlight American heroes, traditions and communities.
- As part of the celebration, Disney has made a $2.5 million donation to Blue Star Families.
