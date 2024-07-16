“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for July 16th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 180 – July 16, 2024

Everyone Can Ace The Fashion Exam in Disney Store's "Monsters University" Collection

You don’t have to set foot on any campus to shop a frighteningly great collection of apparel and accessories inspired by Pixar’s Monsters University; you just need to head over to Disney Store! Disney has introduced a wild assortment of collegiate looks like a blue baseball cap, matching backpack, and button up shirt decorated with logos and icons from the revered university.

Celebrate the Not-So Spooky Season with Disney Store's Mickey Mouse Jack-o-Lantern Wreath

Disney Store has revealed a first look at the upcoming Mickey Mouse Jack-o-Lantern Wreath. The decoration is perfect for fans of Halloween and the iconic character. The new 16″ wreath, which is reminiscent of those found on Main Street USA during fall, lights up at the center of the circled sunflowers, leaves, and gourds.

Barefoot Dreams Releases Donald Duck Collection

Barefoot Dreams has released their new Donald Duck mini-collection in honor of everyone’s favorite small tempered duck. Styles include pullovers for adults and cuddly and plush for the whole family to enjoy.

Photos: New Toy Collections at Disneyland

A collection of “Once Upon A Story” dolls highlights Disney princesses with transparent, transportable play sets inspired by the classic films. Each features an animal sidekick and accessories alongside the doll itself.

RSVLTS Booths and Exclusives for SDCC 2024

Convention season is here and the most anticipated event of the year, San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is happening in just a few weeks. While there’s lots to love about the informative panels, breaking news, and sneak peeks, we’re mostly excited for the shopping opportunities. Once again our friends at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) are bringing a handful of exclusive looks to SDCC and are expanding their presence to THREE themed booths!

Jingle Bells and Haunted Yells Are Afoot With New Collection of Action Figures from The Haunted Mansion Holiday

An all new collection of Haunted Mansion Holiday action figures are being released by Super7 to satisfy the need for tricks and treats. A collection of three pairs of action figures have arrived at Disney store to celebrate the festive Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay at Disneyland.

The Disney Cats Vault Collection by Dooney & Bourke is the Purr-fect New Accessory Available at Disney Store

Looking for the purr-fect accessory to signal to your friends that you love Disney, but have a great sense of fashion too? Dooney & Bourke has just what you’re looking for with their Disney Cats Vault Collection. Beloved felines from classic films have gathered together on a new series of accessories at Disney Store.

Team Up to Defeat a Common Enemy With This New Disney+ Early Access "Deadpool & Wolverine" Merchandise at Disney Store

Marvel fans (with Disney+ subscriptions) will want to check out the latest items at Disney Store. You will find a collection of new Deadpool & Wolverine merchandise available with Early Access.

Three More Star Wars "Essential Legends Collection" Novel Titles Revealed by Random House Worlds

Publishing company Random House Worlds revealed the next three Star Wars Expanded Universe titles to join the Essential Legends Collection of novel reprints with new covers: Star Wars: The Han Solo Adventures by Brian Daley, Star Wars: Solo Command by Aaron Allston, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed by Sean Williams.

"No, I Am Your Funko Pop!" – Checkout All the New Star Wars Vinyl Figures Available to Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Funko Pop! is heading to the galaxy far, far away and they’re introducing several new Star Wars options to their lineup including Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Gorgu and Mando.

Pins. Why’d it Have to be Pins? New Indiana Jones Pins Now Available at Disney Store

Disney Store has released their new edition of pins for Pin-Tastic Tuesday. This week, Indiana Jones fans will want to check out the new addition to add to their collection.

Order Everything On the Menu with the Disney Eats Snacks Collection Dress

There are so many delicious treats to enjoy when visiting a Disney Park but it can be hard to decide which is your favorite. Fortunately you don’t have to with the new Disney Eats Snacks Dress that features a whole host of sweet and savory goodies.

Exclusive Merchandise and Shopping Experiences Announced for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Today, Disney announced details of the augmented shopping experience coming to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa, including new locations and licensees, exclusive merchandise, and advanced technology to help ease the shopping experience.

Flight Number #5241 to Funkoville International Airport is Now Boarding – Checkout Comic Con's Exclusive Funko Pop! Figures

The cartoonish figurines are some of the best and hardest to get collectables available at San Diego Comic Con. With a plethora of convention exclusive variants, let’s checkout some of the exciting options attendees will have the chance to get.

Bring Some Adventure to Your Home Decor With Disney Store's New Holy Grail Tablet Replica From "Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade"

Disney Store has just released a collectible replica of the Holy Grail Tablet from Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade (1989). The fictional tablet, which helped validate the story of the three knights who discovered the Holy Grail during the First Crusade, is available now and ready to join your collection.

Adventure Is Out There – Celebrate the 15h Anniversary of Disney/Pixar's "Up" with BoxLunch

In celebration of the Pixar film’s 15th anniversary, the fandom focused retailer has released several items to help fans represent the animated masterpiece.

“Alien: Romulus” Funko Pop! Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

In space no one can hear you scream, but here on Earth, your shouts of delight at new Alien: Romulus merchandise will be heard far and wide! Entertainment Earth has opened pre-orders on a new wave of Pop! figures inspired by the horror franchise.

Sideshow and Hot Toys Reveal Version 2.0 of the Iron Man Mark II Sixth Scale Collectible Figure

As the successor to the Mark I armor, the Mark II underwent massive upgrades, particularly in terms of its appearance. One of the most noticeable features of the Mark II armor is its pure silver plates. Fans can commemorate the hero and his innovations with a collectible figure that’s as awesome as Tony Stark

Stay Super, Kids! Spider-Man Styles for Back to School Swing Into Disney Store

The world’s favorite super hero, Spider-Man, can join your kids every day this school year as part of a new collection from Disney Store. Students can suit up for a year of awesomeness and conquer the ins and outs of education with ease, especially when Peter Parker has their back(pack)!

Unboxing Video: Hasbro's "Star Wars: The Acolyte" The Black Series Action Figures and Lightsaber Forge Toys

With the season finale of Star Wars: The Acolyte coming up just a few hours from now, we were very excited to receive a box of fun new toys inspired by Lucasfilm’s acclaimed live-action Disney+ series from our friends at Hasbro.

