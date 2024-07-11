Adventure Is Out There — Celebrate the 15h Anniversary of Disney/Pixar’s “Up” with BoxLunch

In celebration of the Pixar film’s 15th anniversary, the fandom focused retailer has released several items to help fans represent the animated masterpiece.

What’s Happening:

BoxLunch, a popular retailer catering to franchise fans, has released a brand new 15th anniversary collection for Disney/Pixar’s UP.

The new collection of clothing and accessories highlights the heart and spirit of Carl, Ellie, Russell, Dug, Kevin and more.

Let’s checkout some of the available items:

Disney Pixar UP Wilderness Explorer Badge T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive ($29.90)

Disney Pixar UP Russell Wilderness Explorer Infant Overall Set – BoxLunch Exclusive ($28.90)

Disney Pixar UP Russell, Dug, and Kevin Cloud Infant One-Piece – BoxLunch Exclusive ($16.90)

Disney Pixar UP Adventure Book Journal – BoxLunch Exclusive ($16.90) (Additionally, See Featured Image)

Disney Pixar UP Balloon House Ball Cap – BoxLunch Exclusive ($22.90)

Loungefly Disney Pixar UP Young Carl & Ellie Adventure Mini Backpack – BoxLunch Exclusive ($84.90)

Disney Pixar UP Flying House Allover Print Sleep Pants – BoxLunch Exclusive ($29.90)

Disney Pixar UP Paradise Falls Poster T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive ($29.90)

You can checkout the full collection here

