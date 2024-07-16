Pins. Why’d it Have to be Pins? New Indiana Jones Pins Now Available at Disney Store

Disney Store has released their new edition of pins for Pin-Tastic Tuesday. This week, Indiana Jones fans will want to check out the new addition to add to their collection.

What's Happening:

There are two new Indiana Jones pins released today for Pin-Tastic Tuesday.

One shows Indy as he relives his escape from the boulder-trapped tomb, as seen in the classic film Raiders of the Lost Ark .

. The second pin features a portrait of the famed adventurer set inside a compass-inspired design.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Indiana Jones Pivoting Pin; Raiders of the Lost Ark | Disney Store $14.99

Indiana Jones Pin | Disney Store $11.99