Pins. Why’d it Have to be Pins? New Indiana Jones Pins Now Available at Disney Store

Disney Store has released their new edition of pins for Pin-Tastic Tuesday. This week, Indiana Jones fans will want to check out the new addition to add to their collection.
What's Happening:
- There are two new Indiana Jones pins released today for Pin-Tastic Tuesday.
- One shows Indy as he relives his escape from the boulder-trapped tomb, as seen in the classic film Raiders of the Lost Ark.
- The second pin features a portrait of the famed adventurer set inside a compass-inspired design.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Indiana Jones Pivoting Pin; Raiders of the Lost Ark | Disney Store $14.99
Indiana Jones Pin | Disney Store $11.99
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com