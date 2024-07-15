Everyone Can Ace The Fashion Exam in Disney Store’s “Monsters University” Collection

Even though summer has just begun it’s time to think about heading back to school or perhaps off to college for the first time. Who better to help make your school season the best ever than Monsters University?!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

You don’t have to set foot on any campus to shop a frighteningly great collection of apparel and accessories inspired by Pixar’s Monsters University ; you just need to head over to Disney Store

; you just need to head over to Disney has introduced a wild assortment of collegiate looks like a blue baseball cap, matching backpack, and button up shirt decorated with logos and icons from the revered university.

Monsters University Backpack

Other fun items include: MagicBand+ Plush Pals Tumbler Shorts T-Shirt Loungefly mini backpack



Archie Plush – Monsters University – Mini Bean Bag 7"

Whether you’re in need of some practical styles for the upcoming school year, or just want to add a colorful addition to your Pixar collection you’ll find this series to be a real scream!

The Monsters University collection is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at

checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!