Everyone Can Ace The Fashion Exam in Disney Store’s “Monsters University” Collection

Even though summer has just begun it’s time to think about heading back to school or perhaps off to college for the first time. Who better to help make your school season the best ever than Monsters University?!

What’s Happening:

  • You don’t have to set foot on any campus to shop a frighteningly great collection of apparel and accessories inspired by Pixar’s Monsters University; you just need to head over to Disney Store!
  • Disney has introduced a wild assortment of collegiate looks like a blue baseball cap, matching backpack, and button up shirt decorated with logos and icons from the revered university.

Monsters University Backpack

  • Other fun items include:
    • MagicBand+
    • Plush Pals
    • Tumbler
    • Shorts
    • T-Shirt
    • Loungefly mini backpack

Archie Plush – Monsters University – Mini Bean Bag 7"

  • Whether you’re in need of some practical styles for the upcoming school year, or just want to add a colorful addition to your Pixar collection you’ll find this series to be a real scream!
  • The Monsters University collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $14.99-$89.00

Monsters University Woven Shirt for Adults

Monsters University T-Shirt for Kids

Monsters University Loungefly Mini Backpack

Monsters University Baseball Cap for Adults

Monsters University Stainless Steel Tumbler with Built-In Straw

Mike Wazowski Plush – Monsters University – 12"

Monsters University T-Shirt for Adults

Monsters University Athletic Shorts for Women

Monsters University Logo Fashion T-Shirt for Women

Mike Wazowski MagicBand+ – Monsters University

