Celebrate the Not-So Spooky Season with Disney Store’s Mickey Mouse Jack-o-Lantern Wreath

With Halloween just around the corner, Disney has unveiled a brand new product to help fans celebrate the holiday.

Disney Store has revealed a first look at the upcoming Mickey Mouse Jack-o-Lantern Wreath. The decoration is perfect for fans of Halloween and the iconic character.

The new 16″ wreath, which is reminiscent of those found on Main Street USA during fall, lights up at the center of the circled sunflowers, leaves, and gourds.

The new decoration will be available on July 22 at 8AM PT on the Disney Store’s official site with a price tag of $74.99.

Don’t forget to checkout the site’s current Halloween costumes, clothing, and decorations, including an extensive collection of Haunted Mansion items. You can find Disney Store’s Halloween page here

