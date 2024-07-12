Celebrate the Not-So Spooky Season with Disney Store’s Mickey Mouse Jack-o-Lantern Wreath

With Halloween just around the corner, Disney has unveiled a brand new product to help fans celebrate the holiday.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Store has revealed a first look at the upcoming Mickey Mouse Jack-o-Lantern Wreath. The decoration is perfect for fans of Halloween and the iconic character.
- The new 16″ wreath, which is reminiscent of those found on Main Street USA during fall, lights up at the center of the circled sunflowers, leaves, and gourds.
- The new decoration will be available on July 22 at 8AM PT on the Disney Store’s official site with a price tag of $74.99.
- Don’t forget to checkout the site’s current Halloween costumes, clothing, and decorations, including an extensive collection of Haunted Mansion items. You can find Disney Store’s Halloween page here.
