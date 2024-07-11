Friends & Family Savings Event Returns to Disney Store with 25% Off Sitewide!

Shoppers, today is your day as Disney Store’s popular Friends and Family Savings event returns to the online retailers! Now through Sunday, July 14th, fans can save 25% on almost everything with the code: DISNEYPAL.
What’s Happening:
- For a limited time Disney Store is offering guests a 25% discount (some restrictions apply) on toys, apparel, home essentials and more as part of their Friends and Family event.
- Guests will find a wide assortment of Disney merchandise for any occasion including gifts that are perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, and even holiday celebrations!
- The 25% off discount can be applied at checkout with the code: DISNEYPAL. Guests spending $75+ (pre-tax) will also enjoy Free Standard Shipping as part of this offer.
- This special offer applies to select new releases like the Disney+ Early Access Deadpool & Wolverine Collection and some items currently on sale such as the Play in the Park collection. Guests can combine the discounts for additional savings!
- We gathered up some of our favorite finds both new and classic that are part of the Friends and Family event at Disney Store.
- Links to individual items can be found below. Happy shopping!
New, New, NewSally Spirit Jersey for Adults – The Nightmare Before ChristmasDisney Eats Shaved Ice Starbucks® Tumbler with Straw – DisneylandPinocchio and Geppetto Mini FigureOrange Bird PinDogpool T-Shirt for Adults – Deadpool & Wolverine
ToysMickey Mouse Submarine Toy – Disney Baby by Green ToysTiana Cooking Play Set – The Princess and the FrogMoana Disney's Once Upon a Story Mini Doll Playset – 5''Cinderella Disney’s Once Upon a Story Mini Doll Playset – 5''
ClothingWinnie the Pooh Hooded Cardigan Sweater for BabyMinnie Mouse Polka Dot Skort for WomenThe Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Glow-in-the-Dark Dress for WomenMinnie Mouse Fashion T-Shirt for Girls
Barely Necessities PicksDonald Duck Glass Bauble Sketchbook OrnamentThe Haunted Mansion BackpackBluey's Celebration Home Play SetThe Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Jacket for Adults
Ready to stock up on magical merchandise from Disney Store? Now through July 14th, Save 25% off sitewide with the code DISNEYPAL.
