Join Mickey and Friends for a Day at Disney with New Play in the Park Collection

What’s this? A joyful new collection inspired by Disney parks has waltzed its way to shopDisney and we’re already eager for our next Disney vacation. Nothing beats a visit to the Happiest or Most Magical place on Earth and the Play in the Park Collection captures the energy and fun of our favorite parks.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Yay! A new Disney Parks collection has arrived and this assortment will have you beaming with delight!

Fans of all things Disney will love this Play in the Parks Collection that showcases Mickey Mouse and Friends enjoying an eventful day at their favorite Disney destination.

One of the star pieces in the series is Minnie Mouse Ear Headband featuring a large sequined bow embellished with a miniature Mickey Ear Hat!

Minnie Mouse Play in the Park Ear Headband

On closer inspection, you’ll see the ears showcase Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto riding attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Mad Tea Party, Astro Orbitor and more.

As for the rest of the collections, fans will love the Spirit Jerseys, Loungefly, plush and more that help to recreate a perfect day at Disney.

Mickey Mouse Play in the Park Plush – Small 14"

The Play in the Park Collection will be available on shopDisney on December 15th.

on December 15th. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

​

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!