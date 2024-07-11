Get Your Sparkle On With Kendra Scott’s New Jewelry Collection at Disney Store

Disney has launched an all new collaboration with Kendra Scott, with the collection launching today on Disney Store.

What's Happening:

Check out the all new collection from Kendra Scott at Disney Store.

You’ll find classic and beloved jewelry that gets a dash of pixie dust with designs inspired by Disney’s iconic characters.

Modern styles meet magical details with products including the Minnie Mouse Icon Short Necklace by Kendra Scott, Minnie Mouse Icon Drop Earrings by Kendra Scott, Mickey and Minnie Mouse Tennis Necklace by Kendra Scott, and so much more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Tennis Necklace by Kendra Scott | Disney Store $150.00

Mickey Mouse Elisa Necklace by Kendra Scott | Disney Store $98.00

Minnie Mouse Icon Drop Earrings by Kendra Scott | Disney Store $85.00

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Tennis Necklace by Kendra Scott | Disney Store $150.00

Minnie Mouse Icon Short Necklace by Kendra Scott | Disney Store $85.00

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Icon Hoop Earrings by Kendra Scott | Disney Store $85.00

Mickey Mouse Elisa Necklace by Kendra Scott Exclusive | Disney Store $98.00

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Tennis Bracelet by Kendra Scott | Disney Store $120.00

