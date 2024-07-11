Three More Star Wars “Essential Legends Collection” Novel Titles Revealed by Random House Worlds

Today the publishing company Random House Worlds revealed the next three Star Wars Expanded Universe titles to join the Essential Legends Collection of novel reprints with new covers: Star Wars: The Han Solo Adventures by Brian Daley, Star Wars: Solo Command by Aaron Allston, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed by Sean Williams.
What’s happening:
- Three Star Wars Expanded Universe novels are joining Random House Worlds’ “Essential Legends Collection,” which reprints beloved books that do not fall within the current Star Wars canon.
- The new additions to the collection are Star Wars: The Han Solo Adventures by Brian Daley (itself being a collection of 1979’s Han Solo at Star’s End, 1979’s Han Solo’s Revenge, and 1980’s Han Solo and the Lost Legacy), 1999’s Star Wars: Solo Command by Aaron Allston (book 3 of the “Wraith Squadron” series), and 2008’s Star Wars: The Force Unleashed by Sean Williams (an adaptation of the popular video game of the same title).
- These three reprints will be released on November 5th, 2024, and feature newly created cover illustrations by artists Sean Phillips, Doaly, and Juan Esteban Rodriguez.
What they’re saying:
- Random House Worlds: “Presenting the covers of the next batch of Essential Legends paperbacks with original cover art, hitting shelves this fall!”
Star Wars: The Han Solo Adventures, Star Wars: Solo Command, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed will be released into the Essential Legends Collection on Tuesday, November 5th. They are all available for pre-order right now via the above links.
