Bring Some Adventure to Your Home Decor With Disney Store’s New Holy Grail Tablet Replica From “Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade”

by |
Tags: , , ,

Fans of the Indiana Jones series can now decorate their homes with the iconic prop replica.

What’s Happening:

  • DisneyStore.com has just released a collectible replica of the Holy Grail Tablet from Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade (1989).
  • The fictional tablet, which helped validate the story of the three knights who discovered the Holy Grail during the First Crusade, is available now for $169.00.
  • The resin made relic stands at 20 ¼ inches with a width of 20 inches and a depth of 2 inches.
  • It also comes packaged with a plastic display stand. It is also fitted with metal teeth on the back if collectors prefer to hang the tablet on the wall.
  • Additionally, the prop replica comes boxed and printed with a “Top Secret Army Intel” faux crate clipcase.
  • DisneyStore is also having a Friends & Family 25% sale with the code DISNEYPAL. It also includes free shipping on orders over $75.
  • You can find the Holy Grail Tablet here.
  • Checkout more images of the exciting new offering:

Read More:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber