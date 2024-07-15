Bring Some Adventure to Your Home Decor With Disney Store’s New Holy Grail Tablet Replica From “Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade”

Fans of the Indiana Jones series can now decorate their homes with the iconic prop replica.

What’s Happening:

DisneyStore.com Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade (1989) .

(1989) The fictional tablet, which helped validate the story of the three knights who discovered the Holy Grail during the First Crusade, is available now for $169.00.

The resin made relic stands at 20 ¼ inches with a width of 20 inches and a depth of 2 inches.

It also comes packaged with a plastic display stand. It is also fitted with metal teeth on the back if collectors prefer to hang the tablet on the wall.

Additionally, the prop replica comes boxed and printed with a “Top Secret Army Intel” faux crate clipcase.

DisneyStore is also having a Friends & Family 25% sale with the code DISNEYPAL. It also includes free shipping on orders over $75.

