Order Everything On the Menu with the Disney Eats Snacks Collection Dress

All throughout this year, Disney Store is taking fans on a tasty journey rediscovering their favorite Mickey shaped foods and Disney Parks treats. No, not with edible goodies, but with themed apparel, accessories, and home decor in the Disney Eats Snacks Collection. Today they’re introducing a charming new dress that’s a salute to the plethora of snacks that fans adore.

What’s Happening:

There are so many delicious treats to enjoy when visiting a Disney Park but it can be hard to decide which is your favorite. Fortunately you don’t have to with the new Disney Eats Snacks Dress

The sleeveless dress is bright pink and decorated with the whole lineup of treats featured in the 2024 Disney eats Snacks continuity series. Donuts, Caramel Apples, Churros, Pizza, and so many other delicacies are sprawled across the Summery gown that’s perfect to wear on your next visit to Disney.

For a bit of contrast to the skirt and bodice, the straps and hem are white and covered in rainbow sprinkles, reminding us of the perfect topping on cupcakes and donuts.

Guests will find the Disney Eats Snack Dress available now at Disney Store

Disney Eats Dress for Women | Disney Store

Includes Mickey Mouse pretzel, Mickey Mouse waffle, Mickey Mouse caramel apple, pineapple swirl, turkey leg, popcorn, Mickey Mouse ice cream sandwich, churros, Mickey Mouse donut, pizza, hot dog, soda, Mickey Mouse burger, Mickey Mouse ice cream bar and Mickey Mouse lollipop

Sateen fabric

Smocked bodice

Smocked back with invisible zipper

Sleeveless

Bow accents

Gathered skirt

Contrast trim with confetti print

Lined

More Disney Eats Snacks:

The collection that kicked off in January debuts a delectable new snack (sweet or salty) each month! Here’s what you can look forward to in 2024:

Caramel Apple (September)

Churro (October)

Gingerbread (November)

S’mores (December)

Previous Releases Featured:

