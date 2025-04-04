Marvel Comics Reveals "Phineas and Ferb" Variant Cover for "Fantastic Four #33"

Marvel Comics has revealed their third Phineas and Ferb variant cover after announcing the new designs last month. The cover, made by series creator Dan Povenmire, features the characters as the legendary Fantastic Four.

Last month, Marvel Comics announced that they were celebrating the upcoming new season of Disney Channel Phineas and Ferb with special variant covers for Avengers #27, X-Men #17, and Fantastic Four #33.

While the comic company unveiled their designs for X-Men and Avengers in late March, we now finally get to see the Fantastic Four variant.

Created by Phineas and Ferb co-creator and executive producer Dan Povenmire, the new cover sees several of the animated series' characters take on the superhero roles.

co-creator and executive producer Dan Povenmire, the new cover sees several of the animated series’ characters take on the superhero roles. Phineas takes on the role of Mister Fantastic, with Isabella as Invisible Woman, Ferb as Human Torch, and Buf\ford as The Thing.

Paying homage to the series’ setting of Danville, the skyline in the background features the iconic Doofenshmirtz Evil Incorporated building.

While these alternate covers will not extend to the inside of the comics, these are variant covers you do not want to miss collecting.

Fantastic Four #33, which hits comic book shelves on June 25th, is written by Ryan North and illustrated by Cory Smith.

, which hits comic book shelves on June 25th, is written by Ryan North and illustrated by Cory Smith. In the issue, the Fantastic Four must travel 436 quadrillion seconds into the past to the Big Bang itself to uncover what Doom did to Ben – an impossible journey unless H.E.R.B.I.E. controls the precise timing needed to survive.

You can preorder Fantastic Four #33 at comic shops everywhere.

For those looking to relive the summer vacation memories of Phineas and Ferb prior to the debut of their next season, you can stream the entire series exclusively on Disney+.

Check out the trailer for the new season, premiering on June 5th.

