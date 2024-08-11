Newly Announced Stark Expo Expansion Seems To TOWER Over Hong Kong Disneyland

D23: The Ultimate Fan Event played host to a myriad of announcements for what’s in store for Disney Parks around the globe, and one announcement seems to TOWER over anything else for Hong Kong Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

During the Horizons presentation last night at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro was joined by Deadpool to reveal new attractions around the globe inspired by Marvel

As for Hong Kong Disneyland, it seems that an expansion of Stark Expo is coming, where a brand new attraction will be built from the ground….UP.

Tony Stark has invited his friend, and new Stark Industries intern, Peter Parker to showcase some new inventions, but unfortunately, that also means this has also caught the attention of one of Spidey’s most formidable villains. While trying to help Spider-Man protect the new tech, guests are caught in the middle of the action.

Based on the shared concept art, this appears to be a new variation of the popular “Tower of Terror”-type attractions found at Disney Parks around the globe, this one featuring Spider-Man and what appears to be Doc Ock in a towering shaft with an elevator-style car full of passengers.

No specific date or opening time-frame was announced for the project at Hong Kong Disneyland, only being revealed under the promise that D’Amaro set from the beginning of the presentation, and reiterated again at the finale – that every project announced was in active development, with some already under construction.

If you’re a Marvel fan that doesn’t travel overseas, don’t worry. The announcement also included more about the long-gestating Marvel E-Ticket coming to Disney California Adventure Avengers Campus here.