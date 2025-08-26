Exclusive "Tron: Ares" Soundtrack Cassette Now Available for Pre-Order

Get ready to enter the grid with this exclusive "Tron: Ares" cassette.

Ahead of the film’s upcoming release, A store-exclusive Tron: Ares Soundtrack cassette is now available for pre-order on The Nine Inch Nails official store.

What’s Happening:

Nine Inch Nails returns with over 70 minutes of new music for the motion picture Tron: Ares, and you can own the soundtrack on this store-exclusive red cassette.

and you can own the soundtrack on this store-exclusive red cassette. It’s noted that the pre-order of this item will ship on September 19, 2025, and is limited to 4 per customer.

This store-exclusive cassette is available only at NIN.com

The Nine Inch Nails store offers two vinyl pressings of the Tron: Ares soundtrack, as well as CDs featuring two different cover variants.

soundtrack, as well as CDs featuring two different cover variants. The tracklist for the soundtrack includes: 01. Init 02. Forked Reality 03. As Alive as You Need Me to Be 04. Echoes 05. This Changes Everything 06. In the Image of 07. I Know You Can Feel It 08. Permanence 09. Infiltrator 10. 100% Expendable 11. Still Remains 12. Who Wants to Live Forever? 13. Building Better Worlds 14. Target Identified 15. Daemonize 16. Empathetic Response 17. What Have You Done? 18. A Question of Trust 19. Ghost in the Machine 20. No Going Back 21. Nemesis 22. New Directive 23. Out in the World 24. Shadow Over Me



About Tron: Ares:

Tron: Ares is the highly anticipated third installment in Disney's Tron franchise, set to premiere in theaters on October 10, 2025.

is the highly anticipated third installment in Disney's Tron franchise, set to premiere in theaters on October 10, 2025. Directed by Joachim Rønning, Tron: Ares follows Ares, a sophisticated AI program, who is sent from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission. This marks humanity's first encounter with AI beings. The film explores the clash between digital entities and the human world, continuing the saga of programs navigating the real world.

follows Ares, a sophisticated AI program, who is sent from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission. This marks humanity's first encounter with AI beings. The film explores the clash between digital entities and the human world, continuing the saga of programs navigating the real world. The flim stars: Jared Leto as Ares Greta Lee Evan Peters Hasan Minhaj Jodie Turner-Smith Arturo Castro Cameron Monaghan Gillian Anderson Jeff Bridges, reprising his role as Kevin Flynn



More Disney Movie News: