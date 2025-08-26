Exclusive "Tron: Ares" Soundtrack Cassette Now Available for Pre-Order
Get ready to enter the grid with this exclusive "Tron: Ares" cassette.
Ahead of the film’s upcoming release, A store-exclusive Tron: Ares Soundtrack cassette is now available for pre-order on The Nine Inch Nails official store.
What’s Happening:
- Nine Inch Nails returns with over 70 minutes of new music for the motion picture Tron: Ares, and you can own the soundtrack on this store-exclusive red cassette.
- It’s noted that the pre-order of this item will ship on September 19, 2025, and is limited to 4 per customer.
- This store-exclusive cassette is available only at NIN.com.
- The Nine Inch Nails store offers two vinyl pressings of the Tron: Ares soundtrack, as well as CDs featuring two different cover variants.
- The tracklist for the soundtrack includes:
- 01. Init
- 02. Forked Reality
- 03. As Alive as You Need Me to Be
- 04. Echoes
- 05. This Changes Everything
- 06. In the Image of
- 07. I Know You Can Feel It
- 08. Permanence
- 09. Infiltrator
- 10. 100% Expendable
- 11. Still Remains
- 12. Who Wants to Live Forever?
- 13. Building Better Worlds
- 14. Target Identified
- 15. Daemonize
- 16. Empathetic Response
- 17. What Have You Done?
- 18. A Question of Trust
- 19. Ghost in the Machine
- 20. No Going Back
- 21. Nemesis
- 22. New Directive
- 23. Out in the World
- 24. Shadow Over Me
About Tron: Ares:
- Tron: Ares is the highly anticipated third installment in Disney's Tron franchise, set to premiere in theaters on October 10, 2025.
- Directed by Joachim Rønning, Tron: Ares follows Ares, a sophisticated AI program, who is sent from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission. This marks humanity's first encounter with AI beings. The film explores the clash between digital entities and the human world, continuing the saga of programs navigating the real world.
- The flim stars:
- Jared Leto as Ares
- Greta Lee
- Evan Peters
- Hasan Minhaj
- Jodie Turner-Smith
- Arturo Castro
- Cameron Monaghan
- Gillian Anderson
- Jeff Bridges, reprising his role as Kevin Flynn
