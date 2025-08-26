4K/Blu-Ray Review: Disney’s Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Makes a Splash at Home

The highest-grossing film of 2025 to date can now be yours to watch at home again and again. Disney’s live-action retelling of Lilo & Stitch made a splash earlier this summer, and now you and your ohana can revisit it anytime. Best of all, it looks fantastic on 4K Ultra-HD and Blu-Ray.

The Pelekai sisters are doing everything they can to hold their fragile family together when a chaotic alien “dog" crashes into their lives. Nani (Sydney Elizabeth Agudong), a young adult thrust into a parental role, struggles to appease social workers to keep custody of her precocious younger sister Lilo (Maia Kealoha). Lilo, meanwhile, finds herself learning responsibility through her bond with Stitch (voiced by Chris Sanders), who is being hunted across the galaxy as the rogue Experiment 626.

The live-action Lilo & Stitch deepens the original’s themes by rooting the story more firmly in the Hawaiian community, expanding Nani and Lilo’s world with neighbor Tūtū (Amy Hill) and reshaping the social services subplot through the empathetic Mrs. Kekoa (Tia Carrere), giving the sisters space to grieve and grow while still under Cobra Bubbles’ (Courtney B. Vance) watchful eye. And now, fans can go behind the scenes to see how this summer blockbuster came to life thanks to an assortment of bonus features.

Bonus Features

‘Ohana Means Family: Making Lilo & Stitch (16:33) – Learn how an animated classic becomes an instant live-action favorite. Explore the challenges of bringing Stitch into the real world, how the familiar images of the original were recreated, and join returning cast members on a set that embodies ‘ohana.

Drawn to Life (6:44) – Check out scenes from the animated original film alongside their live-action counterparts to see how these beloved key moments were faithfully recreated. And uncover some easter eggs along the way!

Bloopers (1:35) – Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of Lilo & Stitch.

Scenes with Stitch (6:10) – Hear Stitch talk about some of his favorite scenes as he watches the movie play. Escape To Earth (1:47) Feeding Fish (0:28) Hula Performance (0:55) Stitch Gets Named (1:11) Bath Time (0:43) Watch This (0:44)

Deleted Scenes (1:56) Nani Cleans Up (0:49) My Name is Nani (1:06)



Video

The new Lilo & Stitch looks absolutely stunning in 4K. Stitch’s fur, the lush Hawaiian landscapes, and even tiny details like grains of sand and droplets of water pop with striking clarity. The HDR colors, especially in the greens and blues, are vibrant without feeling overdone, and the mix of CGI and live action blends together beautifully in this transfer.

The Blu-ray’s 1080p transfer is still gorgeous, with rich color and strong detail, and in some ways it smooths over the CGI/live-action blend more naturally than the 4K while lacking the razor-sharp precision of the higher resolution.

Audio

The sound is just as impressive. The Dolby Atmos track gives a real sense of space, whether it’s Stitch’s chaotic escape or the more serene surfing scenes. Hawaiian music fills the room with warmth, dialogue stays crisp and clear, and the environmental effects — waves, wind, Stitch’s scampering — wrap around you in an immersive way. Additional 4K audio options include 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus mixes in Spanish, French, and Japanese, plus 2.0 descriptive audio tracks in English and Japanese.

The Blu-ray’s DTS-HD MA 7.1 track offers excellent immersion and clarity, though the 4K’s Dolby Atmos mix adds an extra layer of height and depth during action and surfing sequences that makes it the more dynamic option. Additional Blu-Ray audio options include 5.1 Dolby Digital French and Spanish, plus the stereo English descriptive audio track.

Packaging & Design

The 4K Ultra-HD release of Lilo & Stitch comes in SteelBook packaging with artwork that makes it look like Stitch is bursting through the metal. Both the 4K and Blu-Ray discs feature artwork - the 4K disc has Lilo, Nani, and Stitch at the beach, while the Blu-Ray disc features a similar image to the front of the SteelBook’s release. The only insert is a digital copy code, redeemable through Movies Anywhere.

The main menu of both discs features a still image of Lilo in a hammock looking up at the sky. Stitch is animated, going through crazy antics set to an uptempo score from the film. There aren’t any trailers or previews on either disc.

Final Thoughts

Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch translates one of the studio’s most beloved animated films into a heartfelt summer blockbuster, and this home release does it full justice. The story’s deeper emphasis on Hawaiian community and family feels right at home in 2025, while the 4K Ultra-HD and Blu-ray presentations showcase the film with dazzling clarity and immersive sound. Add in a thoughtful selection of bonus features that balance behind-the-scenes insights with lighthearted fun, and this release becomes an easy recommendation for fans old and new. Whether you’ve grown up quoting “ʻohana means family" or are discovering it for the first time, this set is a worthy addition to your Disney collection.

Purchase Options

