Programs and Users Alike Can Pick Collectible Concession Novelties as Theaters Get Ready for "TRON: Ares"

Fans of the TRON franchise are getting ready for the highly-anticipated next film, TRON: Ares. Tickets for the movie (as well as a special triple feature event) have officially gone on sale, and now fans are choosing where to see the new movie and of course, that means that they will want to see some TRON: Ares themed novelties to help make their decision.

It seems that the big draw to most of these locations will be a light-up popcorn bucket shaped like a Lightcycle and its rider, as seen throughout the TRON franchise. Take a look at this and more, based on the theaters where they’re going.

AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres will be bringing the Grid to fans through special drinks and menu items - including a special blend of ICEE flavors dubbed the Mainframe Freeze.

If you see the movie on October 12th, you will be able to get a collectible keychain when you see TRON: Ares in Dolby Cinema.

Cinemark

Cinemark seems to be the treasure trove for TRON: Ares based buckets and cups. Fans will be able to find souvenir cups featuring art from the film, as well as a popcorn tub that also features the signature Lightcycles and look of the new film.

However, it’s the Lightcycle popcorn bucket that will surely attract many-a TRON fan to their locations. The 3D popcorn vessel features the iconic vehicle from the films, complete with program rider. Based on the single photo shared by Cinemark, it’s hard to tell how big the popcorn bucket actually is.

Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres will also feature more TRON: Ares collectibles, including the Lightcycle Popcorn bucket. Their pictures reveal more of the size, also showing off that the popcorn bucket lights up. It also appears the the popcorn will be held in the wheels of the lightcycle, so there are two separate popcorn areas.

Their social media post also shows off a special TRON: Ares tumbler, and a classic arcade cabinet-themed collectible of some kind, likely another popcorn bucket.

Marcus Theatres promises more information is coming soon, but the TRON: Ares - based arcade cabinet item is definitely one that fans will want to keep their eyes on.

Regal Movies

It appears that the Lightcycle popcorn bucket will be making its way to Regal as well, becoming their headlining item to draw people to their theatres to see TRON: Ares. In their image, you can really see the detail on the bucket.

Tickets to TRON: Ares are now available at each of these theatre brands, as well as Fandango. The new movie follows Ares, a sophisticated AI program, who is sent from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission. This marks humanity's first encounter with AI beings. The film explores the clash between digital entities and the human world, continuing the saga of programs navigating the real world and stars Jared Leto as Ares, alongside Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges, reprising his role as Kevin Flynn. The film is due out on October 10th.