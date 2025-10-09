Crank 90s in Style With New "TRON: Ares" Items and Skins in Fortnite

Sleek new cosmetics from The Grid to the Battle Bus.
by |
Tags: , , ,

Gear up for a Victory Royale in The Grid! TRON: Ares items have landed in Fortnite.

What’s Happening:

  • Yesterday, October 8th, 2025, TRON: Ares items arrived in the Fortnite shop in honor of the film’s release this week.
  • The TRON: Ares items are only available for a limited time until Oct 16, 2025 at 5:00 PM your local time.
  • All of these items can be purchased individually or as a discounted bundle for 2800 V-Bucks (3300 V-Bucks off).
  • Here’s a look at what the bundle has to offer:

Ares Outfit - 1500 V-Bucks

Dillinger Disc Back Bling - 800 V-Bucks

Lil’ Light Cycle Emote - 500 V-Bucks

Portal Beam Emote - 300 V-Bucks

Jump Jet Glider - 1200 V-Bucks

Ares’ Staff - 800 V-Bucks

Reactive TRON: Ares Glow Wrap - 500 V-Bucks

TRON: Ares “As Alive As You Need Me To Be" Jam Track - 500 V-Bucks

More TRON: Ares News:

   

 