Crank 90s in Style With New "TRON: Ares" Items and Skins in Fortnite

Sleek new cosmetics from The Grid to the Battle Bus.

Gear up for a Victory Royale in The Grid! TRON: Ares items have landed in Fortnite.

What’s Happening:

Yesterday, October 8th, 2025, TRON: Ares items arrived in the Fortnite shop in honor of the film’s release this week.

items arrived in the Fortnite shop in honor of the film’s release this week. The TRON: Ares items

All of these items can be purchased individually or as a discounted bundle for 2800 V-Bucks (3300 V-Bucks off).

Here’s a look at what the bundle has to offer:

Ares Outfit - 1500 V-Bucks

Dillinger Disc Back Bling - 800 V-Bucks

Lil’ Light Cycle Emote - 500 V-Bucks

Portal Beam Emote - 300 V-Bucks

Jump Jet Glider - 1200 V-Bucks

Ares’ Staff - 800 V-Bucks

Reactive TRON: Ares Glow Wrap - 500 V-Bucks

TRON: Ares “As Alive As You Need Me To Be" Jam Track - 500 V-Bucks

More TRON: Ares News: