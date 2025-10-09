Crank 90s in Style With New "TRON: Ares" Items and Skins in Fortnite
Sleek new cosmetics from The Grid to the Battle Bus.
Gear up for a Victory Royale in The Grid! TRON: Ares items have landed in Fortnite.
What’s Happening:
- Yesterday, October 8th, 2025, TRON: Ares items arrived in the Fortnite shop in honor of the film’s release this week.
- The TRON: Ares items are only available for a limited time until Oct 16, 2025 at 5:00 PM your local time.
- All of these items can be purchased individually or as a discounted bundle for 2800 V-Bucks (3300 V-Bucks off).
- Here’s a look at what the bundle has to offer:
Ares Outfit - 1500 V-Bucks
Dillinger Disc Back Bling - 800 V-Bucks
Lil’ Light Cycle Emote - 500 V-Bucks
Portal Beam Emote - 300 V-Bucks
Jump Jet Glider - 1200 V-Bucks
Ares’ Staff - 800 V-Bucks
Reactive TRON: Ares Glow Wrap - 500 V-Bucks
TRON: Ares “As Alive As You Need Me To Be" Jam Track - 500 V-Bucks
More TRON: Ares News: