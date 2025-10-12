The Grid’s Losing Power: "TRON: Ares" Stumbles With $33.5M Domestic Opening
TRON: Ares opens far below expectations, putting the franchise’s future in jeopardy.
Tron: Ares experienced a major glitch at the box office, falling about $10 million short of expectations.
What’s Happening:
- With a domestic opening of just $33.5 million across 4,000 theaters, TRON: Ares debuted well below expectations, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Internationally, Ares also struggled to gain traction, launching to $27 million for a global opening of $60.5 million. The film debuted in nearly all markets except China, where it will open next weekend.
- If the film can’t course-correct quickly, it could signal the end of Disney’s efforts to revive the sci-fi franchise, which began over four decades ago and earned cult status with the original 1982 film.
- Heading into the weekend, the film was projected to open domestically between $40 million and $45 million, with early forecasts even suggesting a potential debut of $50 million.
- TRON: Ares was popular on premium large formats, with IMAX, Dolby, and 3D screens being 67% of ticket sales.
- The film carries a hefty $180 million production budget before marketing costs.
- A decade in the making, this installment of the TRON saga arrives 15 years after TRON: Legacy launched with a $44 million opening and went on to gross $409.9 million worldwide.
- Now, hopes are pinned on strong audience reactions to offset lukewarm critical reviews. The film currently holds a 57% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to a much stronger 87% audience rating, and earned four out of five stars on PostTrak.
About TRON: Ares:
- TRON: Ares is the highly anticipated third installment in Disney's TRON franchise, set to premiere in theaters on October 10, 2025.
- Directed by Joachim Rønning, TRON: Ares follows Ares, a sophisticated AI program, who is sent from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission. This marks humanity's first encounter with AI beings. The film explores the clash between digital entities and the human world, continuing the saga of programs navigating the real world.
- The film stars:
- Jared Leto as Ares
- Greta Lee
- Evan Peters
- Hasan Minhaj
- Jodie Turner-Smith
- Arturo Castro
- Cameron Monaghan
- Gillian Anderson
- Jeff Bridges, reprising his role as Kevin Flynn
