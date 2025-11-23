To Infinity and Beyond! Tim Allen Wraps His Work for "Toy Story 5"

The film is set to hit theaters next summer.
As Pixar prepares to welcome moviegoers into a new Toy Story adventure, one of the film’s stars has announced that they have finished their voice acting work for the upcoming animated feature. 

  • Just on the heels of Toy Story’s 30th anniversary, Tim Allen has announced on X that he has completed his voice acting work for the upcoming Pixar adventure Toy Story 5
  • Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear in the film, has been very vocal about the project, expressing a lot of excitement and passion for his return to the animated action figure. 
  • In his post, he shared “I did wrap my part in Toy Story 5 Friday.  Really affected me. I love these creators and love this story and blessed to be in this wonderful space suit for so many years.”

  • Set to hit theaters on July 19th, 2026, Toy Story 5 will see Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang face off against their biggest threat yet: technology. 
  • Conan O’Brien is set to take on the role of Smarty Pants, a toy created to help with potty-training. 
  • In addition to Allen, Tom Hanks returns as Woody, Joan Cusack returns as a Jessie, and Tony Hale returns as Forky. 
  • We got our first teaser for Toy Story 5 earlier this month, showcasing Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and a new tablet character.

