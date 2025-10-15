A New Sheriff in Town? First Glimpse at Woody and Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story 5

A new promotional image gives fans a glimpse of the returning duo and locks in a Summer 2026 release for the highly anticipated film.

Pixar has now released a new promotional image for Toy Story 5 showing Buzz Lightyear and Woody.

What’s Happening:

The previously announced Toy Story 5 is now officially slated to hit theaters on June 19, 2026.

is now officially slated to hit theaters on June 19, 2026. A brand-new promotional graphic has been released via Pixar's official channels, showcasing the iconic duo, Woody and Buzz Lightyear, together again.

Buzz Lightyear is wearing a star sticker/badge, perhaps a hint of a new role for him in this installment.

Meanwhile, Woody is lacking a badge as he gave his to Jessie at the end of the Toy Story 4 .

. Voice actors Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are confirmed to return as Woody and Buzz, respectively. Joan Cusack is also expected to return as Jessie, with reports indicating her character will have a central role in the new story.

Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton, a key creative force who co-wrote the first four films and directed classics like Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is set to write and direct the fifth installment.

What We Know About the Story So Far

Following the emotional conclusion of Toy Story 4 , which saw Woody leave Bonnie's toy box to live a new life with Bo Peep, fans have been eager to learn what could possibly bring the characters back together. Recent details have shed some light on the film's premise.

, which saw Woody leave Bonnie's toy box to live a new life with Bo Peep, fans have been eager to learn what could possibly bring the characters back together. Recent details have shed some light on the film's premise. The main premise centers on "Toy meets Tech," with the toys wrestling to maintain relevance as their owner Bonnie increasingly prefers a tablet device called Lilypad.

According to reports, Jessie, who took on a leadership role at the end of the last film, will call on Woody for help in navigating this new challenge. Tim Allen has also teased an "unbelievable opening scene" for Buzz Lightyear and mentioned that the story is "very, very clever," assuring fans that the creative team wouldn't have proceeded without a "brilliant script."

The cast expands with Anna Faris voicing the Lily Pad (the tablet toy) and Conan O'Brien joining as Smarty Pants.

More Disney Animation News: