Ariel and Eric Return to the Surface: "The Little Mermaid" Reunion Charms NYCC Fans

Fans filled the Javits Center as Jodi Benson and Christopher Daniel Barnes shared stories, life lessons, and a live performance that reminded everyone why The Little Mermaid still makes waves 35 years later.

New York Comic Con dove deep into Disney nostalgia when Disney Legend Jodi Benson (the voice of Ariel) and Christopher Daniel Barnes (the voice of Eric) reunited to celebrate The Little Mermaid. The hour-long fan Q&A proved that, even 35 years after its release, the film’s message about courage, curiosity, and staying true to your voice still resonates as powerfully as ever.

After a spirited welcome from moderator Ashley V. Robinson, fans quickly lined up to ask questions that spanned generations of Disney devotion. One attendee asked what made The Little Mermaid timeless, prompting the philosophical Barnes to describe it as a “coming-of-age story with a Faustian heart" about self-discovery and the danger of sacrificing one’s agency. Benson smiled at his poetic answer, adding that Disney magic and Howard Ashman’s music made it “the perfect story for the perfect movie at the perfect time."

The panel turned emotional when a fan shared how Ariel’s journey helped him embrace his own voice as part of the LGBTQ+ community. Benson responded with warmth and gratitude, saying, “Our LGBTQIA+ family means the world to us… your voice matters, and you are valued." Barnes followed by noting that heroism and villainy often come from the same desire for control, urging fans not to “become the Ursula in your own story." Barnes is equally famous for providing the voice of Peter Parker in Marvel’s 90s Spider-Man: The Animated Series, expanding Uncle Ben’s famous line to become a cautionary tale about the line between heroism and villainy: “With great power comes great responsibility… With great responsibility also comes sacrifice. And with sacrifice comes pain — great pain. And with that pain comes rage, and from that rage comes the desire to control."

Both stars shared memories of landing their iconic roles. Benson recalled being invited to audition after Howard Ashman’s Broadway show Smile closed — “never imagining I’d actually get the job." Barnes was only 15 at the time, voicing Eric between takes of his NBC sitcom Day by Day. “It was a different world," he said. “We didn’t even realize we were making history until years later."

Asked what qualities they saw in Ariel and Eric, Benson highlighted the mermaid’s “tenacity and independence," revealing that Howard Ashman often filled the role of King Triton for her in the recording studio. Barnes spoke of Ariel’s “explorer’s heart" and her desire to connect two worlds instead of fearing them. Together, their reflections captured exactly why fans have loved these characters for decades.

When it came to advice for aspiring performers, both offered heartfelt guidance. Barnes urged the audience to “follow your bliss," while Benson warned against the trap of comparison: “Each person in this room has a special set of gifts. Compete and compare, and you lose sight of who you’re meant to be."

The event ended on an unforgettable note — quite literally — as Benson, despite battling bronchitis, stood to sing “Part of Your World." Her voice, still crystalline after all these years, filled the room to thunderous applause. For a brief moment, the Javits Center felt like Ariel’s grotto — a place where dreams, voices, and memories of Disney’s golden renaissance shimmered once again.