The Toys Finally Meet Tech in First Teaser for "Toy Story 5"
The teaser raises one giant question that remains unanswered for now.
After months of hearing new information, seeing concept art, and hearing teases at various D23 events, we finally have our first teaser for the highly anticipated sequel from Pixar Animation Studios, Toy Story 5.
What’s Happening:
- We are getting our first teaser for the upcoming film from Pixar Animation Studios, Toy Story 5.
- In the teaser, we take a look at a box that has arrived for Bonnie, leading many fans to think wonder what is inside, with many probably thinking it’s Woody, since we last saw him in Toy Story 4 as a lost toy knowing he has to return to Bonnie somehow.
- When the box opens, we meet Bonnie’s new tablet, Lilypad, after we are asked whether or not the age of toys is over. We see the characters we know and love as the box is opened, revealing the tablet as Bonnie logs in for the first time, before we then see Buzz and Woody holding each other, terrified like the other toys.
- We have a few questions. Namely, how is Woody back in Bonnie’s bedroom?
- As promised at various D23 events recently, Toy Story 5 will take on what happens when toys meet tech, and it seems Lilypad might have some villainous intentions - a theory reinforced by the new poster, also released today.
- We already know that Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing. A plus since he has worked on every single Toy Story film prior, with Kenna Harris co-directing and Jess Choy producing.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, alongside Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, reprising their roles as Woody and Buzz Lightyear, respectively.
- Toy Story 5 is set to arrive in theaters everywhere on June 19th, 2026.
