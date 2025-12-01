Tickets Now on Sale for James L. Brooks’ Heartwarming Family Comedy "Ella McCay"

Emma Mackey leads an all-star cast in the inspiring new film from Oscar and Emmy Award winner James L. Brooks, arriving in theaters December 12.

Just in time for the holidays, audiences can now get their first chance to see the heartwarming family comedy Ella McCay, a film that promises laughter, hope, and a touch of holiday magic.









What’s Happening:

Tickets for Ella McCay, the inspiring new comedy from award-winning writer, director, and producer James L. Brooks (As Good as It Gets, Terms of Endearment, Broadcast News, The Simpsons), go on sale today.

Alongside the announcement, 20th Century Studios has released a brand-new poster and spot, giving fans a glimpse of the uplifting story set to hit theaters this December 12.

In Ella McCay, Emma Mackey stars as the idealistic young woman who finds herself facing the toughest challenges of her life, only to discover that hope may arrive when she least expects it.

The story, blending humor, heart, and emotional resonance, captures the spirit of resilience and optimism, making it a perfect holiday outing for families.

The film boasts an incredible ensemble cast, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Lowden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri, Spike Fearn, Julie Kavner, Rebecca Hall, Becky Ann Baker, Joey Brooks, Albert Brooks, and Woody Harrelson. With such talent on board, audiences can expect performances that are both touching and delightfully entertaining.

Written and directed by James L. Brooks, the film is produced by Brooks himself alongside Richard Sakai, Julie Ansell, and Jennifer Brooks, with original music composed by the legendary Hans Zimmer. With this powerhouse creative team, Ella McCay promises a cinematic experience filled with warmth, humor, and heart.

Purchase your tickets now to see Ella McCay exclusively in theaters on December 12.

