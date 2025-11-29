Celebrate All Things "Zootopia 2" With Latest Edition of ABC's "On The Red Carpet"
Plus, get a look at how our reporter became a reporter...in Zootopia!
A new edition of On The Red Carpet spends some quality time at the Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank while also sharing all things Zootopia 2.
What’s Happening:
- The latest edition of On The Red Carpet, an ABC News entertainment program, celebrates all things Zootopia 2.
- With the new movie having arrived earlier this week, already raking in big numbers at the Box Office, the new episode of On The Red Carpet takes a look at the making of the movie, including a moment when host George Pennachio was offered the role of a news reporting lion - George Furnacchio - in the new movie.
- We also see interviews with the stars of the film, including Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin who reprise their roles as Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps, respectively, as well as new additions Ke Huy Quan (voice of Gary De’Snake) and Fortune Feimster (voice of Nibbles Maplestick).
- We also see coverage from the various premieres of the movie, including the recent Shanghai premiere where the festivities took over the Zootopia-themed land at Shanghai Disneyland.
- That wasn’t the only bit of Disney Parks fun fans are treated to in the episode, as we also head to Walt Disney World for a look at the new Zootopia: Better Zoogether at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, Idris Elba, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Nate Torrence and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.
- Our own Alex Reif also shared his thoughts of Zootopia 2, which is now available to read on our site.
- Also, some of the experiences that the reporters in this edition of On The Red Carpet participated in were also shared by our very own Benji Breitbart.
- Zootopia 2 is now showing in theaters everywhere.
