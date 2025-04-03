"Celebrate Happy" with Four New Merchandise Collections for Disneyland Resort's 70th Celebration

Next month, the Disneyland Resort is kicking off its 70th anniversary celebration. Fans visiting the event will have several merchandise collections to commemorate the milestone.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Blog

Starting on May 16th and running through summer of 2026, the resort will launch four all-new merchandise collections that will help fans commemorate 7 decades of magical memories.

And this is just the beginning of an over year-long celebration that will continue to usher in more magical merchandise drops, special offerings, and more.

Let’s take a look at the four upcoming collections.

Celebration Collection

The Celebration Collection takes classic Disney Parks styles and adds bold colors, new character art, and designs inspired by Disneyland Resort attractions. The collection is available for kids and adults and includes apparel, accessories, a new bubble wand with interchangeable character hats, and more. Each character head will also create unique light and sounds inspired by the characters. It also includes a unique 70th anniversary MagicBands+.

Collaborations with popular clothing and accessory brands Loungefly and Dooney & Bourke will also be featured in the Celebration Collection.

Castle Collection

The Castle Collection takes inspiration from Sleeping Beauty Castle, Disneyland’s iconic centerpiece. This collection features designs fit for kings and queens, decorated in gold. It also includes special 70th anniversary jewelry created by Rebecca Hook.

Vault Collection

While Disneyland was designed to change and evolve, the resort is rich in tradition and history. The Vault Collection aims to honor the early eras of Disneyland park with a nostalgia-filled collection of retro designs. This collection will feature “chapters" celebrating different periods of time at Disneyland Resort, with releases occurring throughout the 70th anniversary celebration.

The first “chapter" of the Vault Collection is named the Replica Chapter, which contains vintage inspired apparel and accessories. The second “chapter," Mickey Mouse & Maps Chapter, aims to celebrate the fun and excitement of Disneyland park maps.

Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary Walt Disney Nostalgia Collection

Of course, there has to be a collection celebrating the man who started it all. The Walt Disney Nostalgia Collection aims to honor Walt with famed Disneyland quotes and also the heritage of Disneyland Resort. Additionally, there will be items similar to what could be found on Walt’s desk.

While these exciting collections are set to debut on May 16th with the Celebrate Happy celebration, there are plenty of other exciting items available at the resort.

This includes the Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary Collectible Pocket Watch by Bulova and the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Castle Dangle Charm by Pandora.

Potentially the most exciting new piece of merchandise arriving for the 70th anniversary is the Key to Disneyland.

The interactive key will allow guests to embark on an adventure through Disneyland park, where they will be tasked with finding lock stations to unlock all 9 lands.

Once completed, the Key to Disneyland will open, revealing one of nine commemorative pins.

The Key does save your progress, so if you don’t find all lock stations in one day, you can come back for more adventures to finish your quest.

The Disneyland Resort 70th Medallion Collection will als introduce collectible, two-sided medallions featuring park icons, attractions, characters, and more. There will be about 70 new designs, including special releases, revealed during the 70th celebration.

