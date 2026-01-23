Photos: Construction Progresses at Porto’s Bakery in Downtown Disney

Construction progress at Porto’s Bakery & Café in Downtown Disney is becoming more visible, signaling that the highly anticipated addition is moving forward, albeit behind the scenes.

Work continues on Porto’s Bakery & Café in Downtown Disney District, where new construction elements are now clearly visible to guests passing through the area. A beige scrim has been installed around the building, enclosing the structure as crews move deeper into the next phase of construction.

Outside the site, a large excavator is now visible near the former ticket booth area, indicating ongoing groundwork and site preparation. The presence of heavy equipment suggests that utility work and foundational changes are still underway as Disney reshapes this section of Downtown Disney.

Porto’s is taking over the space once occupied by the old Downtown Disney ticket booths, a prime location near the district’s main entrance. When completed, the beloved Southern California bakery is expected to become a major draw, offering its signature Cuban pastries, desserts, and savory items to Disneyland Resort guests and locals alike.

Since its announcement, Porto’s has been one of the most talked-about upcoming additions to Downtown Disney, fitting squarely into Disney’s broader push to refresh and reimagine the shopping and dining district. While an official opening date has not yet been announced, the continued visible progress is an encouraging sign for fans eagerly awaiting their first Disneyland-area potato ball. As construction presses on, guests can expect more walls, scrims, and equipment to remain in place for the foreseeable future, but all signs point to steady momentum behind the scenes.





