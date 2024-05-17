Pixar Place Hotel to Host Limited-Time Speaker Series with Pixar Creatives

As part of Pixar Fest, the Pixar Place Hotel will be holding a limited-time speaker series featuring some influential Pixar creatives.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of Pixar Fest, which is currently going on at the Disneyland Resort

The three speakers set to participate are: Peter Sohn, director of Elemental (Saturday, May 25th) Maurissa Horwitz, lead editor for Inside Out 2 (Thursday, June 20th) Roger Gould, creative director, Theme Parks, Pixar Animation Studios (Saturday, July 13th)

This speaker series is available exclusively for guests staying at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort. Simply swing by the Front Desk to book this complimentary offering, subject to availability.

This isn’t the only new thing to come to the recently opened Pixar Place Hotel, as the pool deck bar Small Bytes recently opened

Additionally, the Creators Club, the new concierge lounge for club level guests of Pixar Place Hotel, will open on Friday, May 24th

