New Downtown Disney Entrance Now Open to Guests at the Disneyland Resort

The grand new west side entrance to the Downtown Disney District has opened at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram

Featuring a wonderful mid-century design, this new entrance leads into the expansion area of Downtown Disney, which will soon include Din Tai Fung, Parkside Market

Din Tai Fung is expected to open this summer

Additionally, a new set of restrooms can also be found within this area.

You’ll also find a new piece of artwork by Nikkolas Smith that features some of the new offerings coming to the district.

More Disneyland Resort News: