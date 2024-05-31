New Downtown Disney Entrance Now Open to Guests at the Disneyland Resort

by |
Tags: , ,

The grand new west side entrance to the Downtown Disney District has opened at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • The Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram shared today that the brand-new entrance into Downtown Disney has now opened up.
  • Featuring a wonderful mid-century design, this new entrance leads into the expansion area of Downtown Disney, which will soon include Din Tai Fung, Parkside Market, Earl of Sandwich, and more.
  • Din Tai Fung is expected to open this summer, with work on the building currently nearing completion.
  • Additionally, a new set of restrooms can also be found within this area.
  • You’ll also find a new piece of artwork by Nikkolas Smith that features some of the new offerings coming to the district.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning