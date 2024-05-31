New Downtown Disney Entrance Now Open to Guests at the Disneyland Resort

The grand new west side entrance to the Downtown Disney District has opened at the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram shared today that the brand-new entrance into Downtown Disney has now opened up.
- Featuring a wonderful mid-century design, this new entrance leads into the expansion area of Downtown Disney, which will soon include Din Tai Fung, Parkside Market, Earl of Sandwich, and more.
- Din Tai Fung is expected to open this summer, with work on the building currently nearing completion.
- Additionally, a new set of restrooms can also be found within this area.
- You’ll also find a new piece of artwork by Nikkolas Smith that features some of the new offerings coming to the district.
