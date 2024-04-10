Din Tai Fung Set for Summer Opening at Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District

While Disneyland has announced that three new dining locations will be opening next month, we also got the exciting news today that Din Tai Fung is now set to open this summer.
- Announced back in 2022, Din Tai Fung is a Michelin-awarded restaurant brand from Taiwan.
- The new restaurant will open this summer in the Downtown Disney District and will serve up favorites like their signature soup dumplings (Xiao Long Bao), wontons, noodles, steamed buns, bok choy, pork chop fried rice and other flavorful dishes served family style.
- If you want to get out to the Disneyland Resort this summer to try Din Tai Fung, we recommend letting out friends at Mouse Fan Travel help plan your trip.
- And Din Tai Fung will be only one of many new reasons to visit Downtown Disney soon. Paseo, Céntrico, and Tiendita will be opening next month; a new steakhouse restaurant and an adjacent barbecue eatery are underway and will be on the footprint of the former Tortilla Jo’s location; and work will soon begin on an expanded and reimagined Marceline’s Confectionery.
