Paseo, Céntrico, and Tiendita Nearing Debuts at Downtown Disney

Three new dining locations are set to debut at Downtown Disney next month.
What’s Happening:
- Today, the Disney Parks Blog revealed some new details about a trio of restaurants coming to the Disneyland Resort:
- Paseo
- Céntrico
- Tiendita
- Additionally, it was announced that the three new locations were on track for May openings.
- All three of these concepts come from Chef Carlos Gaytán — who happens to be Mexico’s first Michelin-starred chef.
- Chef Gaytan’s restaurants will “take guests on a multi-sensory journey to the heart of his homeland of Huitzuco, Mexico.”
Paseo:
- At Paseo, Chef Gaytán’s connection to his homeland is paired with French culinary style and technique.
- Menu items will include:
- colorful ceviches
- Mama’s cochinita pibil (roasted marinated pork)
- lamb barbacoa
- mejillones (mussels)
- And more.
- As the Parks Blog notes, a stunning staircase will lead you to Paseo’s dining room and bar area lined with rich woods, tiles, textures, and leathers as well as custom accents that celebrate Mexico’s craftsmanship culture.
- The location also boasts an upper patio offering unique views of Downtown Disney.
Céntrico:
- Céntrico is a courtyard bar and restaurant.
- It will serve upscale Mexican cuisine as tequila-based cocktails.
- In terms of architecture, it will include custom wood elements and an outdoor canopy as well as lush greenery.
- Céntrico’s dishes will include:
- Quesabirrias
- chicken enchiladas
- tlayuda (a Oaxacan shareable dish reminiscent of a pizza with a perfect crunch)
- Caesar salad
- And more
Tiendita
- Lastly, at Tiendita, guests can experience Mexican heritage flavors and street-food staples on the go.
- Guests will use self-service kiosks to order such menu items as:
- esquites (roasted corn)
- fish tacos
- ice cream- stuffed chocolate tacos
- And more.
- The location will also service breakfast favorites like:
- chorizo breakfast burritos
- chilaquiles (marinated tortilla chips with egg)
- A show kitchen will also allow guests to see the culinary team at work.
More at Downtown Disney:
- In addition to this news, Disney revealed that Din Tai Fung is set to open at Downtown Disney this summer.
- Plus, with Tortilla Jo’s now closed, the Disneyland Resort has teased two new concepts coming to the space.
