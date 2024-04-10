Paseo, Céntrico, and Tiendita Nearing Debuts at Downtown Disney

Three new dining locations are set to debut at Downtown Disney next month.

What’s Happening:

  • Today, the Disney Parks Blog revealed some new details about a trio of restaurants coming to the Disneyland Resort:
    • Paseo
    • Céntrico
    • Tiendita
  • Additionally, it was announced that the three new locations were on track for May openings.
  • All three of these concepts come from Chef Carlos Gaytán — who happens to be Mexico’s first Michelin-starred chef.
  • Chef Gaytan’s restaurants will “take guests on a multi-sensory journey to the heart of his homeland of Huitzuco, Mexico.”

Paseo:

  • At Paseo, Chef Gaytán’s connection to his homeland is paired with French culinary style and technique.
  • Menu items will include:
    • colorful ceviches
    • Mama’s cochinita pibil (roasted marinated pork)
    • lamb barbacoa
    • mejillones (mussels)
    • And more.
  • As the Parks Blog notes, a stunning staircase will lead you to Paseo’s dining room and bar area lined with rich woods, tiles, textures, and leathers as well as custom accents that celebrate Mexico’s craftsmanship culture.

  • The location also boasts an upper patio offering unique views of Downtown Disney.

 

Céntrico:

  • Céntrico is a courtyard bar and restaurant.
  • It will serve upscale Mexican cuisine as tequila-based cocktails.
  • In terms of architecture, it will include custom wood elements and an outdoor canopy as well as lush greenery.

  • Céntrico’s dishes will include:
    • Quesabirrias
    • chicken enchiladas
    • tlayuda (a Oaxacan shareable dish reminiscent of a pizza with a perfect crunch)
    • Caesar salad
    • And more

Tiendita

  • Lastly, at Tiendita, guests can experience Mexican heritage flavors and street-food staples on the go.
  • Guests will use self-service kiosks to order such menu items as:
    • esquites (roasted corn)
    • fish tacos
    • ice cream- stuffed chocolate tacos
    • And more.
  • The location will also service breakfast favorites like:
    • chorizo breakfast burritos
    • chilaquiles (marinated tortilla chips with egg)
  • A show kitchen will also allow guests to see the culinary team at work.

More at Downtown Disney:

  • In addition to this news, Disney revealed that Din Tai Fung is set to open at Downtown Disney this summer.
  • Plus, with Tortilla Jo’s now closed, the Disneyland Resort has teased two new concepts coming to the space.

