Paseo, Céntrico, and Tiendita Nearing Debuts at Downtown Disney

Three new dining locations are set to debut at Downtown Disney next month.

Today, the Disney Parks Blog Disneyland Resort Paseo Céntrico Tiendita

Additionally, it was announced that the three new locations were on track for May openings.

All three of these concepts come from Chef Carlos Gaytán — who happens to be Mexico’s first Michelin-starred chef.

Chef Gaytan’s restaurants will “take guests on a multi-sensory journey to the heart of his homeland of Huitzuco, Mexico.”

Paseo:

At Paseo, Chef Gaytán’s connection to his homeland is paired with French culinary style and technique.

Menu items will include: colorful ceviches Mama’s cochinita pibil (roasted marinated pork) lamb barbacoa mejillones (mussels) And more.

As the Parks Blog notes, a stunning staircase will lead you to Paseo’s dining room and bar area lined with rich woods, tiles, textures, and leathers as well as custom accents that celebrate Mexico’s craftsmanship culture.

The location also boasts an upper patio offering unique views of Downtown Disney.

Céntrico:

Céntrico is a courtyard bar and restaurant.

It will serve upscale Mexican cuisine as tequila-based cocktails.

In terms of architecture, it will include custom wood elements and an outdoor canopy as well as lush greenery.

Céntrico’s dishes will include: Quesabirrias chicken enchiladas tlayuda (a Oaxacan shareable dish reminiscent of a pizza with a perfect crunch) Caesar salad And more



Tiendita

Lastly, at Tiendita, guests can experience Mexican heritage flavors and street-food staples on the go.

Guests will use self-service kiosks to order such menu items as: esquites (roasted corn) fish tacos ice cream- stuffed chocolate tacos And more.

The location will also service breakfast favorites like: chorizo breakfast burritos chilaquiles (marinated tortilla chips with egg)

A show kitchen will also allow guests to see the culinary team at work.

In addition to this news, Disney revealed that Din Tai Fung is set to open at Downtown Disney this summer.

Plus, with Tortilla Jo’s now closed, the Disneyland Resort has teased two new concepts

