Two New Dining Concepts Announced to Replace Tortilla Jo’s Footprint at Downtown Disney

Following the closure of Tortilla Jo’s (after a 20 year run), the Disneyland Resort has teased what will take over the vacated spot at Downtown Disney.
What’s happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog has announced that two new dining concepts will be coming to Downtown Disney, occupying the former Tortilla Jo’s footprint.
- These new concepts include:
- A steakhouse restaurant
- A barbecue eatery
- Aside from those basic descriptions, Disney didn’t offer any other details at this time — but stated that they’d be sharing more soon.
- In the meantime, there are plenty of other culinary additions coming to the district as Disney revealed a May debut for Paseo, Céntrico, and Tiendita as well as a summer opening timeframe for the hotly anticipated Din Tai Fung.
