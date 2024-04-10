Two New Dining Concepts Announced to Replace Tortilla Jo’s Footprint at Downtown Disney

Following the closure of Tortilla Jo’s (after a 20 year run), the Disneyland Resort has teased what will take over the vacated spot at Downtown Disney.

What’s happening:

The Disney Parks Blog

These new concepts include: A steakhouse restaurant A barbecue eatery

Aside from those basic descriptions, Disney didn’t offer any other details at this time — but stated that they’d be sharing more soon.

In the meantime, there are plenty of other culinary additions coming to the district as Disney revealed a May debut for Paseo, Céntrico, and Tiendita

