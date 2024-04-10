Two New Dining Concepts Announced to Replace Tortilla Jo’s Footprint at Downtown Disney

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Following the closure of Tortilla Jo’s (after a 20 year run), the Disneyland Resort has teased what will take over the vacated spot at Downtown Disney.

What’s happening:

  • The Disney Parks Blog has announced that two new dining concepts will be coming to Downtown Disney, occupying the former Tortilla Jo’s footprint.
  • These new concepts include:
    • A steakhouse restaurant
    • A barbecue eatery
  • Aside from those basic descriptions, Disney didn’t offer any other details at this time — but stated that they’d be sharing more soon.
  • In the meantime, there are plenty of other culinary additions coming to the district as Disney revealed a May debut for Paseo, Céntrico, and Tiendita as well as a summer opening timeframe for the hotly anticipated Din Tai Fung.

Planning a Trip?:

  • If you want to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into his stories, scripts, and tweets. His first book "The E-Ticket Life: Stories, Essays, and Lessons Learned from My Decidedly Disney Travels" is available in paperback and for Kindle. http://amzn.to/1CStAhV
View all articles by Kyle Burbank