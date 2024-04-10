Tortilla Jo’s Closed Its Doors at Downtown Disney After 20 Years

Tortilla Jo’s has officially closed its doors since serving guests at Downtown Disney since 2004.

  • Tortilla Jo's, which has been a popular Mexican restaurant at Downtown Disney since 2004, has officially closed its doors at the Disneyland Resort.

  • Initially the restaurant was set to close on March 31 but they posted on their social media extending their stay saying: “Thank you, Tortilla Jo’s fans, for an incredible 20 years! We’re giving you one last chance to raise a glass and enjoy all of your favorites by extending our last day of service to April 7.”
  • The closure was first announced at Destination D23 in 2021 as part of renovating the outdoor shopping district.
  • Many restaurants underwent different renovations, including the renamed Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio, formerly known as Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen.

