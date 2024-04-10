Tortilla Jo’s Closed Its Doors at Downtown Disney After 20 Years

Tortilla Jo’s has officially closed its doors since serving guests at Downtown Disney since 2004.

Tortilla Jo's, which has been a popular Mexican restaurant at Downtown Disney since 2004, has officially closed its doors at the Disneyland Resort

Initially the restaurant was set to close on March 31 but they posted on their social media extending their stay saying: “Thank you, Tortilla Jo’s fans, for an incredible 20 years! We’re giving you one last chance to raise a glass and enjoy all of your favorites by extending our last day of service to April 7.”

The closure was first announced at Destination D23 in 2021 as part of renovating the outdoor shopping district.

Many restaurants underwent different renovations, including the renamed Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio, formerly known as Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen.

