Black Tap Craft Burgers + Shakes Shares New July 4th Milkshake

Black Tap Craft Burgers + Shakes at Downtown Disney is celebrating Independence Day with a special milkshake.
What’s Happening:
- In honor of July 4th, Downtown Disney District’s Black Tap Craft Burgers + Shakes is adding a patriotic new menu item.
- A Red, White, and Blue CakeShake milkshake will be available on July 4th for guests to enjoy.
- The vanilla shake features a vanilla frosted rim with red, white, and blue sprinkles topped with red, white, and blue cake, whipped cream, and a cherry.
- The patriotic drink will only be available on the holiday itself.
