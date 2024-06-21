Black Tap Craft Burgers + Shakes Shares New July 4th Milkshake

Black Tap Craft Burgers + Shakes at Downtown Disney is celebrating Independence Day with a special milkshake.

What’s Happening:

In honor of July 4th, Downtown Disney District’s Black Tap Craft Burgers + Shakes is adding a patriotic new menu item.

A Red, White, and Blue CakeShake milkshake will be available on July 4th for guests to enjoy.

The vanilla shake features a vanilla frosted rim with red, white, and blue sprinkles topped with red, white, and blue cake, whipped cream, and a cherry.

The patriotic drink will only be available on the holiday itself.

