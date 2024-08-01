What’s In Store for World Princess Week at Disneyland Paris

World Princess Week is coming back to Disneyland Park beginning August 25th. Disneyland Paris has revealed more details on what is in store.

What’s Happening:

Mark your calendars for World Princess Week on August 25th through August 31st.

New Show:

This year, there will be a show starring Aurora, Jasmine, Ariel, and Tiana for the brand-new Live Your Story – a Disney Princess Celebration show in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Characters:

Minnie Mouse has a new outfit just for this special occasion as well.

There will be special meet-and-greets so you’ll have the opportunity to see and meet more Disney Princesses'.

Treats:

There are delicious treats available in celebration of World Princess Week.

From a Royal Bayou Cake to Rapunzel’s Best.Shake.Ever just to name a couple.

There will also be dishes all year long at Auberge de Cendrillon in Fantasyland – and Royal Banquet and La Table de Lumière at the Disneyland Hotel.

Merchandise:

